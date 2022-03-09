Mike Rowe Speaks Out About How ‘Faith and Church’ Were Part of His Upbringing

Though known for Dirty Jobs and a variety of other shows, Mike Rowe discussed the subject of faith and its role in his life. According to him, “faith and church” were a huge part of his upbringing.

Rowe recently talked to Pure Flix about his television appearances throughout the years. While discussing his childhood and growing up, he revealed how big a role faith and church played as a kid. Much of this likely stemmed from Rowe’s grandfather, who was a skilled tradesman and helped build the church he grew up frequenting. The church served as a crucial location throughout his life.

“Faith and church for me growing up wasn’t an event — it wasn’t a thing that was introduced to me,” he said. “It was a thing that was just there. It was there like the stable had always been there … there were Lenten dinners on Wednesday nights. I was in the Boy Scouts [at the church]. For me, church and the faith that came with it were as much a part of the community as anything else.”

To Mike Rowe’s dismay, as he got into television, he realized faith isn’t something prominently shown. “When I started making TV, I realized that a lot of the places where I went, people’s faith and people’s church … they occupied the same kind of real estate. But when I saw the finished versions of other shows, those things were always cut out.”

Being the storyteller he is, he advises including it if it’s important to people. “Don’t tell the story you want to tell. Tell the story you find. And by and large, if you commit to telling the story you find, you are going to find people who have an element of faith in their life.”

Mike Rowe Talks about ‘Delayed Gratification’ in American Culture

On the subject of stories, Mike Rowe recently spoke about “delayed gratification” in American culture. Though he believes it’s a big problem, he explained telling stories is a great way to alleviate the issue, especially for younger generations.

Last week, Rowe talked to Faithwire’s Tré Goins-Phillips about many topics, one of which was American culture. Goins-Phillips brought up the issue of delayed gratification and how it’s becoming a more prominent issue. Rowe admitted that’s true, but it’s a complicated problem to tackle. According to him, a way to instill patience in younger generations is background information, namely, storytelling.

“People who live their lives by some sort of a code,” Rowe began. “You know, I think that’s important, telling their stories is important. The problem is nobody wants a sermon. Nobody wants a lecture. Nobody wants to be scolded and I certainly don’t want to do any of those things either. So, it’s a tricky balance.”

Concluding, Rowes uses Dirty Jobs as the perfect example. On its own, it’s another show, but after speaking to the people and learning how they got there, watchers become invested. This helps interested viewers see the payoff when learning a skill or going to school.

Plus, you know, it’s a fun show.