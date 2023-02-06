Mike Rowe Tells Incredible Stories Behind ‘Dirty Jobs’ Season Finale

Prior to the latest season finale of Dirty Jobs, Mike Rowe took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes story about the episode.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the social media post, Rowe opens up by revealing he and his Dirty Jobs team is heading to Logan, Utah where a local beaver population is causing some issues. The show’s host explained that instead of killing the beaver population, he met with Nate Norman and a group of ecologists determined to relocate the animals. Which meant the team was heading into the mountains where a dam was built.

As part of the population move, Rowe said that his team had weighed each beaver as well as tag them and identify their sex (not their gender). “This is more complicated than you might think since the beaver’s sex organs are inside the body,” Mike explained. “They have only one opening, a cloaca, which they use for reproduction, scent-marking, defecation, and urination.”

Rowe joked that the experience was one more item off his bucket list. The TV show’s host then shared that next, he would be heading to Hollywood to meet with Scott Heger, a special effect artist who makes slime and fake cement for TV shows and movies. “Scott made the slime in Ghostbusters that wound up all over Bill Murry when a poltergeist exploded in his face, way back in 1984. Tonight, nearly 40 years later, the same stuff winds up all over me, and all over the Dirty Jobs logo.”

Rowe explained the special effects experience may not be as good as the “musky spunk” from the beaver’s castor gland. “But good enough for what could be the last episode of Dirty Jobs ever produced,” he added.

Mike Rowe Describes ‘Dirty Jobs’ As the ‘Granddaddy of Essential Worker Shows’

While speaking to Fox News in early 2022, Mike Rowe opened up about bringing Dirty Jobs back. “Viewers reached out by the thousands to say Dirty Jobs was the granddaddy of essential working shows,” Rowe explained. “And essential work is now headline news.”

When asked why he wanted to bring the show back, Rowe said it was an offer he couldn’t refuse. “Just when I thought I was out they pulled me back in.”

Mike Rowe also shared how difficult it was to find jobs he hasn’t tried yet. “It’s difficult in the sense that I don’t have any more ideas. I ran out of ideas in Season 3. I thought we were done back in 2007. But then I did a few smart things – genuinely smart things.”

Rowe went on to add that the audience also helped him with finding jobs for the show. “That’s where the ideas come from. So in that sense, it’s easy.”