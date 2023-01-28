Mike Rowe Urges Americans to Understand Greatest Threats to Our Economy

Mike Rowe warns that a looming bill aimed at freelance jobs will have serious repercussions for the United States economy.

Democrats introduced the bill to congress in 2021, and by October of the following year, it had made some headway. In short, the proposal seeks to make gig working for companies like Lyft and Uber a thing of the past.

Supporters believe that massive corporations should have to hire people as employees instead of contractors because the status brings more benefits. Those who oppose the bill believe it would destroy state-level right-to-work laws.

During an interview with Fox News, Rowe explained that killing the gig economy could have an impact more serious than people understand.

As the Dirty Jobs host explained, California already passed a similar bill in 2019. And the state’s independent contractors paid a heavy price. Lawmakers were attempting to thwart ride-sharing companies. But they also hit the 70,000 independent truckers in The Golden State who had to shut down operations and find employment with firms.

Mike Rowe Says American Workers are ‘Frogs in Boiling Water’

Rowe said that the laws’ overall effect on the supply chain remains to be seen. But he’s fairly certain it will be devastating. And on a “micro level,” it stripped too many people of their livelihoods. Instead of finding new work, many just quit altogether, and some had to move to other states.

“This is going to happen over and over and over again and again and again,” he said. “California is probably lost at this point. But there’s a bill right now in Congress called (PRO) Act that will attempt to do the same thing all over the country.”

Mike Rowe has been urging Americans to pay attention to the slipping workforce and economy for months. Recently, he’s spoken out about the staggeringly low workforce participation rate, which shows that over seven million able bodies men 25 to 54 have seemingly retired for good.

“It’s almost as though some entity is paying them. It’s almost as if somebody is not letting them fail … Some giant parent,” he told CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil, referring to the federal government enabling people to stay unemployed.

Above all, the Discovery Channel host believes that if people don’t start taking action, our economy and rights as workers could collapse.

“We’re a frog in the boiling water in so many ways, and the heat just goes up a little more and a little more and a little more,” he said during his Fox interview. “And the next thing you know, you’re accepting things as dogma.”