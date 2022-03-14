Mila Kunis ‘Awestricken’ By Ukrainian Response To Russian Invasion

On February 24, 2022, the entire world erupted in shock and outrage when Russia launched a full-scale invasion against the neighboring country of Ukraine. In the weeks that have passed since, people around the globe have shown their support for Ukraine in any way they can. Support has poured in from all directions, whether it be a social media post, a monetary contribution, or organizing a donation of a million bullets to Ukraine’s soldiers and citizens.

One of the most publicized contributions came from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, a native of Ukraine. In a recent interview with Maria Shriver, the Ukrainian actress gave her thoughts about the invasion and the show of immense strength from the people of Ukraine.

I stand with Ukraine — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

“It’s been irrelevant to me that I come from Ukraine. It never mattered. So much so that I’ve always said I’m Russian,” Kunis begins. “I’ve always been, ‘I’m from Russia’ for a multitude of reasons. One of them being, when I came to the States, and I would tell people I’m from Ukraine, the first question I’d get was ‘Where is Ukraine?’ And then I’d have to explain Ukraine and where it is on the map.”

Kunis’ viewpoint changed, however, when Russia invaded Ukraine last month. “I can’t express or explain what came over me, but all of a sudden, I genuinely was like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out.'”

Mila Kunis says that she’s been moved by the resilience of the Ukrainian people. Though they sleep in bomb shelters at night, they go back to daily life during the day, taking “whatever they have to protect themselves in the city, and they go to their office to continue working.”

“I’m not pleasantly surprised,” Kunis concludes. “But I’m awestricken by this group of people. They’re fighting with their own makeshift weapons. It is inspiring.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Raise $30M for Ukraine

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Mile Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, visited her home country, where they met Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kunis says that they had a “beautiful conversation” in which Zelenskyy expressed his desire to “empower the people.”

In an effort to aid Zelenskyy and all the people of the war-torn country, Kunis and Kutcher launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $30 million. The campaign is committed to providing “an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts.”

Thank you to everyone that got us to $20m in less than a week. We can do this. We can hit our goal. Together. Because we stand together with Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine️ https://t.co/gsuHfKDU9e — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) March 10, 2022

In the ten days that it’s been live, the campaign has raised more than $20 million. Now, the campaign has more than 30,000 contributors. Even still, however, the speed with which the couple has been able to come within reach of their lofty goal is staggering. And, of course, Kunis and Kutcher made a sizable donation of $3 million themselves.