‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Nearly Had a Different Actor Playing the Villain Opposite Tom Cruise

Nicholas Hoult was initially slated to join Tom Cruise in a Mission: Impossible installment, but he ended up declining the role. Now, he is revealing why that decision had to be made. As he divulged in an interview with The Guardian on Friday, the actor exposed further details about scheduling issues that prevented his appearance in the movie.

In 2020, Hoult made headlines when it was announced that he would portray the villain in Mission: Impossible 7. Thrilled by his addition to the franchise, director Christopher McQuarrie announced Hoult’s involvement on Instagram with an exciting post. “Care to raise a little hell?”, the director asked to which Hoult quipped, “Though why stop at a little?”

Unfortunately, Hoult’s part in Hulu’s The Great precluded him from joining the Mission: Impossible movie. The Menu star even implied that denying Tom Cruise may have cursed him. When he dropped out of this role, it seemed to lead to a succession of missed opportunities for other esteemed roles as well.

“I screen-tested for Batman and didn’t get it. Screen-tested for Top Gun, didn’t get it. Then I got the call from Tom Cruise: ‘Hey, how about Mission Impossible?’ OK. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to do some more of The Great,” Hoult told The Guardian. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hoult’s part was recast with Esai Morales.

Hoult ended up missing out on another Tom Cruise film

In addition to Mission: Impossible, Hoult was a top contender for the another coveted role. The lead in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Reportedly, Reeves held talks with Hoult and Robert Pattinson who both filmed trial scenes in costume. They had already negotiated a contract that would become active upon the completion of the screen test. After careful consideration, Pattinson was chosen to don the iconic cape and cowl of Batman.

Hoult goes on to describe being up for a part in Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. However, it was added to his list of high profile rejections. Although it remains unknown which part Nicholas Hoult auditioned for in the action-packed flick, Miles Teller and Glen Powell were cast in leading roles.

Nicholas Hoult is currently appearing alongside Nicolas Cage as Dracula in Universal’s horror comedy Renfield. He is set to appear in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu alongside Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Moreover, he will star in Juror No. 2 with Toni Collette which is geared up to be one of Clint Eastwood’s last ventures as a director.

In Juror No. 2, Hoult stars as a juror who is struggling to reconcile his role in the death of an innocent victim during a murder trial. Torn between sacrificing himself by revealing the truth or using manipulation for personal gain, he must make a difficult decision on whether to incriminate himself or remain silent. Collette portrays the prosecutor bent on uncovering justice.