‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Star Cary Elwes Credits Tom Cruise with Saving Hollywood

Cary Elwes joins the list of people praising Tom Cruise for saving Hollywood with the Box Office record-breaking hit Top Gun: Maverick.

The Princess Bride legend has worked alongside Cruise twice during their respective careers. The first time was in 1990 for Days of Thunder, and the second time happened just recently for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to drop this July.

While the actors have gone decades without teaming up, Tom Cruise has still earned unending respect from Cary Elwes for both his talents in filmmaking and his innovative contributions to the industry.

“Tom is someone I look up to a great deal,” Elwes told The Independent. “I’m sure I speak for many when I say he saved our industry. We have to recognize that. He believed Top Gun: Maverick should be seen in cinemas, that the audience was there and they wanted to go back in and he was right and cinema chains stayed open because of him. He saved our industry. How many people can you say that about? Not many. He’s the last great movie star.”

As Elwes mentioned, Cruise went to great lengths to get his Top Gun sequel a theatrical release. The film was supposed to debut during the COVID pandemic when theaters around the country were closed. Because of that, most movies from that time only got streaming releases. Tom Cruise wanted more for his film, so he pressed the studio to delay its premiere until the theaters reopened.

Steven Spielberg Credits Tom Cruise with Saving ‘Hollywood’s A**’

When protocols loosened, theaters were going bankrupt and closing their doors. According to CNBC, more than 3,000 venues had closed since the start of the pandemic. But Top Gun: Maverick came in blazing and brought hoards of fans back to watch his movie on the big screen.

When it dropped, it broke the record for opening weekend earnings and continued to destroy several more records during its run. By the time it moved to Paramount+ for streaming, it had accumulated nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office.

The film got people excited about theater going once more, and the industry has been going strong with continual record-breaking releases like Avatar the Way of the Water, Creed III, and more.

Several other giants in Tinsel Town, of course, noticed the boost in excitement and profits, including Steven Spielberg, who was publically heard telling Tom Cruise, “You saved Hollywood’s ass. And you might have saved theatrical distribution.”

steven spielberg telling tom cruise to his face, “you saved hollywood’s ass. and, you might have saved theatrical distribution. seriously. MAVERICK might have saved the entire theatrical industry.” i have to lie down. pic.twitter.com/nYbWbgadM7 — amanda (@marisatomay) February 14, 2023

And from Cary Elwes’s perspective, Tom Cruise is naturally going through the motions that are helping keep films afloat. Cruise hasn’t changed a bit over the years, he simply loves what he does, and his attitude is just impacting those around him in a different, more meaningful way.

“He’s the same guy,” Elwes added. “He’s extraordinary—He’s remarkable. The stunts he does are literally death-defying. You hold your breath watching them and he finds them hysterically funny. That’s just what he loves to do.”