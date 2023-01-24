M&M’s Controversy: Maya Rudolph Replaces ‘Spokescandies’ Amid ‘Woke’ Outrage

With a new year comes a new controversy. Mars M&M’s is making headlines after it was decided that actress Maya Rudolph would replace the brand’s “spokescandies” for this year’s NFL Super Bowl ad.

M&M’s made the official announcement on Monday about Rudolph’s involvement in the ad. “America, let’s talk,” the candy brand stated. “In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it – even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.”

In response to the situation, M&M’s explained it has decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies. As a replacement, the brand decided to introduce a spokesperson that it believes America can agree on. That is, Maya Rudolph. “We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

According to NBC News, the “spokescandies” made headlines after M&M’s announced a new “Flip the Status Quo” campaign. This initiative raised money to support women in creative industries. It also featured limited-edition candy bags with the three female “spokescandies.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went after M&M’s and dubbed the candy brand as being “woke” in a recent broadcast. He made comments about the brand last year after the release of a new inclusive look for the green M&M – sneakers instead of boots. This caused an uproar from Carlson as he deemed the “spokescandy” as not being “sexy” anymore.

Maya Rudolph Speaks Out About Being Part of Super Bowl Campaign Amid M&M’s Controversy

In response to the news, Maya Rudolph spoke out about the new development and said she is thrilled to be representing the brand in its upcoming Super Bowl ad on February 12th. While speaking to TODAY, the actress described herself as being a lifelong lover of the candy and she feels it’s an honor to be asked to be part of such a “legendary brand’s” campaign.

Although Rudolph couldn’t share very much about her new candy gig, she did say there were a lot of “fun moments” incorporated into the new ad. “It’s a very fun pairing if I do say so myself,” she stated about the partnership. “I think little Maya would be thrilled to get to work with M&M’s.”

Along with being dubbed as a spokesperson, Rudolph has also received the title of “Chief of Fun” at M&M’s. She will be helping the brand “create a world where everyone feels belong.”

Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer of Mars Wrigley North America, also issued a statement about the upcoming M&M’s Super Bowl campaign. “Mars has delivered some of the most buzz-worthy Super Bowl moments over the years, and we’re inspired by the M&M’S brand being back in the mix in a new way for 2023.”