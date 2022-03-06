Cowboys, ranchers, and rodeo enthusiasts likely enjoy indulging in INSP’s reality show, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Ahead of its reveal next month, a lucky Montana rancher spoke about his experience on the show.

What we know

Montana Rnahcer Stephen Yellowtail took part in Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.

Though the competition is fierce, the contestants became friends.

You can watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown on INSP April 21.

The U.S. federal governement is issuing aid to farmers and ranchers to combat climate change.

Montana rancher Stephen Yellowtail spoke to MTN News recently about the competition and his heritage. According to him, being on the show came to be after watching an episode and joking about getting on the show. He filled out an application thinking he would never hear back, yet producers got a hold on him later that summer.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Yellowtail said. “I’m dang sure glad I did it. I met some incredible cowboys from all over. Guys that I still talk to and guys that I’ve got a chance to visit.”

Though it won’t debut until next month, filming concluded in November last year on Powder Horn Ranch in Douglas, Wyoming. While the show is edited to seem cutthroat and to stress dramatic moments, Yellowtail said they all became friends in the end.

“I didn’t want to get too cutthroat. That’s just not how we’re raised, here in Montana,” he said. “That’s something that I kept in mind. I’m not just representing my family. I’m representing the Crow Tribe and the state of Montana and the cowboy world as an industry. We are. It’s a lifestyle that’s all about being neighborly and helping each other and being kind. When I went on there, I tried to keep that in mind the entire time and hopefully I made Montana proud.”

Ultimate Cowboy Showdown pits 14 cowboys against one another through a series of different challenges. The prizes? Bragging rights, a belt buckle, and a herd of cattle worth $50,000. You can watch the third season’s premiere April 21 on INSP.

Federal Government to Spend $1 Billion to Help Farmers and Ranchers Fight Climate Change

While Ultimate Cowboy Showdown is sure to help farmers and ranchers relax, the federal government recently disclosed more news for them. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is set to spend $1 billion on projects for farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners to help fight climate change.

CNBC reports the USDA Secretary, Tom Vilsack, revealed the news on February 7. Specifically, the federal government will spend the money on projects for the above-mentioned groups to use practices that curb climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store carbon. The investment came to be after President Biden asked farmers to lead in offsetting emissions. Additionally, he pledged to slash agriculture sector emissions by half in 2030.