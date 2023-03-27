Morgan Wallen Notches Third Straight Week at No. 1 With ‘One Thing At A Time’ Album

Country music sensation Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time just added a third straight week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart (dated April 1) to its impressive run. The album earned 209,500 equivalent album units in the United States, according to Luminate, which was only a 19 percent decline week-over-week. When it debuted at No. 1 three weeks ago, it initially sold 501,000 units, then dipped to 259,000 in its second week. The album should hit 1,000,000 sells in the next few days.

In the last calendar year, only two albums have sold at least 200,000 units in each of their first three weeks: One Thing at a Time and Taylor Swift’s Midnights (which actually hit the 200,000 milestone a fourth time, as well). The last male artist to accomplish the “three-peat” was Drake in 2021 with his album Certified Lover Boy.

Perhaps more impressively, only two country albums in the past decade have debuted at No. 1 and remained in the position for three weeks: One Thing at a Time, and Dangerous: The Double Album…also by Wallen. Dangerous spent a remarkable 10 weeks in the top spot back in 2021.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on modern consumption metrics called ‘equivalent album units.’ Album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA) all factor into the estimated footprint. Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Would Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs (whose own album dropped three days ago) ever collaborate?

Country music’s other biggest male star at the moment, Luke Combs, recently weighed-in on rumors that he and Wallen may collaborate soon.

In a recent appearance on The Wayne D Show on Nashville’s The BIG 98, Combs said potential collaboration really boils down to song choice.

“I don’t know,” Combs said. “We’ve kicked that can down the road a little bit. We’ve just never really landed on a song that, I think, that we both love that we want to do.”

Luke Combs also added, “I don’t think it’s out of the question at all. I think it would be awesome.”

Combs’ new album, Gettin’ Old, just dropped March 24, and will now battle Wallen’s One Thing at a Time for top country music priority. Both artists now face the grueling promotional phase of their respective albums (touring, mostly), so don’t expect much new music for the foreseeable future.

If the two men can ever settle on a song, though, watch out; it’s going to break some country records for radio airplay, most likely.