Morgan Wallen Sets the Internet Ablaze Releasing ‘One Thing At A Time’ Album

In the early hours of Friday (March 3rd), Morgan Wallen caused quite a frenzy after announcing his new album One Thing At A Time on Instagram.

In the social media post, the country music hitmaker shared a snapshot of the new album’s cover and wrote in the caption, “Proud to present my new album One Thing At A Time.”

Wallen fans also quickly took to the Instagram post to share their excitement for the upcoming album, which already notched seven Top 10 Billboard Hot Country songs ahead of its release. Team USA Olympic legend Michael Phelps declared, “Let’s gooo!!!” with clapping emojis. Another fan wrote “ITS A NATIONAL HOLIDAY.”

Morgan Wallen’s new album consists of 36 “deeply personal” songs that showcase his “wide-ranging includes and creativity.” Among the collaborations featured in the album are Erich Church, HARDY, ERNEST, and Wallen’s sister, Ashlyne.

Speaking about ONE THING AT A TIME, Wallen also stated, “This record is personal and honest as I know how to be, and represents my journey over the past two years. I loved being back in the studio making new music and I’m super excited to see what my fans think because this is for you guys.”

Wallen is planning to celebrate the release of his record at a free concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing At A Time’ Album Track List

Born With A Beer In My Hand Last Night Everything I Love Man Made A Bar (Feat. Eric Church) Devil Don’t Know One Thing At A Time ’98 Braves Ain’t That Some I Wrote The Book Tennessee Numbers Hope That’s True Whiskey Friends Sunrise Keith Whitley In The Bible (Feat. HARDY) You Proof Thought You Should Know F150-50 Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby) I Deserve A Drink Wine Into Water Me + All Your Reasons Tennessee Fan Money On Me Thinkin’ Bout Me Single Than She Was Days That End In Why Last Drive Down Main Me To Me Don’t Think Jesus 180 (Lifestyle) Had It Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST) Good Girl Gone Missin’ Outlook Dying Man

Among those who teamed up with Wallen to write the songs were Zach Abend, Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Keith Smith, Ryan Voitesak, John Bryon, Ernest, and Rocky Block. Miranda Lambert is also listed as a songwriter for the hit single Thought You Should Know. The press release also revealed that One Thing At A Time has yielded two No. 1 singles at country radio: 2x Platinum You Proof, which spent just 14 weeks at radio before hitting No. 1. Thought You Should Know is currently in its second week as being at No. 1.