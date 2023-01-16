Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil Cancels Major Festival Concert Over Illness

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has reported that he has fallen ill. And, as a result, the musician says, he has now pulled out of a major festival event in Key West, Florida. According to the report, the longtime singer and musician was set to perform as a solo act at the Florida music festival, RokIsland Fest. However, a bout with COVID-19 has derailed these plans.

The Motley Crue frontman was set to perform at the popular RokIsland music festival. This festival runs between January 17 and January 21, along with various other popular music acts. Additionally, Lynch Mob and Slaughter were added to the January 19 lineup to stand in Vince Neil’s place as he recovers from COVID-19.

Vince Neil: “This Thing Is Really Kickin’ My Ass

In a statement released on January 12, Vince Neil shares his diagnosis. The singer reveals to his fans that he is feeling very ill, but doing okay overall.

“I am sad to report that yesterday I was diagnosed with Covid,” Neil said in a statement shared on the RokIsland music festival’s Facebook page.

“I am okay but this thing is really kickin’ my ass,” Vince Neil continues. “All that being said, I am unable to perform at RokIsland Fest next week.”

The Motley Crue frontman extended his “sincerest apologies to the RokIsland Fest organizers and most of all my friends and fans,” in the statement. He also added that he was disappointed by this turn of events.

“I was so looking forward to this show,” the singer adds.

The Singer Is Prepped For A Return To RokIsland Fest In 2024

As Neil wrapped up his statement to fans, he wished the “attendees of RokIsland Fest 2023 a fun and exciting time with all the other amazing acts.”

The Facebook page then continues to share that the organizers of the famous music festival wished the singer a “speedy recovery.” The post adds that they hope to see the singer return to the stage for future festivals.

Other headlining acts set to perform for the 2023 RokIsland Fest are Enuff Z’Nuff, Loverboy, 38 Special, Styx, and Tesla.

Also hitting the stage during the mid-winter music festival are Jetboy, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Steve Adler. These performances are in addition to appearances by Honeymoon Sweet, Helix, Quiet Riot, Extreme, Stryker, and Black N’ Blue. Also appearing are Queensryche, Stephen Pearcy, and Autograph.

Neil And His Fellow Motley Crue Band Members Hit The Road In 2022 With Def Leppard

Vince Neil toured North America last year with his longtime band, Motley Crue and Def Leopard. The arena tour was a major hit across the US. Now, they plan to hit the European and Latin American arenas. Bringing iconic rocker Alice Cooper along as a special guest at the stops.

“We had an incredible time playing ‘The Stadium Tour’ in North America this summer,” a Motley Crue statement says.

“We truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with ‘The World Tour’ in 2023,” Motley Crue’s update adds. “Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you.”