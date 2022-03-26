Keanu Reeves has been impressing us for decades. The Canadian actor has brought us some of our favorite films to date. From one of the disastrously bumbling dudes flying through time in a phonebooth/time machine in Bill and Teds Excellent Adventure (1989) or the man who helped Sandra Bullock save a busload of passengers in Speed (1994) to the lawyer terrorized by the devil himself in The Devil’s Advocate (1997), to romancing Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give (2003), Keanu Reeves has tackled nearly every character we could imagine. However, some would argue Reeves’s most iconic role came in the 1990s when he stepped into the role of Neo in 1999 at the start of the box-office smash film trilogy, The Matrix.

Keanu Reeves Has Starred In Nearly 100 Films During His Successful Career

Starting in 1986, Keanu Reeves became a regular face on the big screen. And, even now, decades later, Reeves’s star continues to shine bright. While Keanu Reeves is well-known for his penchant towards bowing out of the public eye, directors have long noted that he is as hard-working and genuine as they come. This, no doubt, is regularly reflected in the actor’s many films.

A Complete List Of Films Starring Keanu Reeves:

Keanu Reeves got his start in the movies in the 1980s starring in a television adaptation of Babes In Toyland. After this, the star’s career took off. Here’s a look at Reeves’s impressive film library:

Babes In Toyland (1986)

Youngblood (1986)

Act of Vengence (1986)

Rivers Edge (1986)

The Night Before (1988)

Permanent Record (1988)

The Prince of Pennsylvania (1988)

Danerous Liansons (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Parenthood (1989)

I Love You To Death (1990)

Tune In Tomorrow (1991)

Point Break (1991)

Bill & Teds Bogus Journey (1991)

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Freaked (1993)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)

Little Buddha (1994)

Speed (1994)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

A Walk In The Clouds (1995)

Feeling Minnesota (1996)

Chain Reaction (1996)

The Last Time I Committed Suicide

Devils Advocate (1997)

The Matrix (1999)

The Replacements (2000)

The Watcher (2000)

The Gift (2000)

Sweet November (2001)

Hardball (2001)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Constantine 2(005)

Thumbsucker (2005)

Ellie Parker (2005)

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

The Lake House (2006)

Street Kings (2008)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Prive Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Generation Um… (2012)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

47 Ronin (2013)

John Wick (2014)

Knock Knock (2015)

The Neon Demon (2016)

The Bad Batch (2016)

The Whole Truth (2016)

To the Bone (2016)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

A Happening of Monumental Proportions (2017)

Destination Wedding (2018)

Replicas (2018)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Looking At Some Of Keanu Reeves’s Best Films Over the Years

It’s hard to go through an impressive list such as Keanu Reeves’s filmography and pick favorites. There are definitely some greats in there. However, we did pull out a few of the films that seem to stand out the most…take a look below:

Point Break

Point Break is full of everything we love about an action-thriller flick. Bank Robberies? Check. Bank Robbers who rob the banks wearing the masks of former U.S. presidents? Check. Undercover detectives? Check. And, lots and lots of Surfing? Check, check, check.

In this 1991 movie, which also stars Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves portrays FBI agent, Johnny Utah. Utah is headed undercover in order to catch a band of surfing bank robbers. The movie impressed audiences from the jump, and has since become a cult-classic few will ever forget.

Parenthood

One of the things we love most about this 1989 film is the absolutely amazing ensemble cast. Plus, Parenthood is directed by one of our faves, Ron Howard. Starring big names like Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, and Dianne Weist. Reeves’s role is somewhat smaller than most other roles in the film. However, his character as the spacy boyfriend to Weist’s daughter is unforgettable.

John Wick

This film has become almost synonymous with Keanu Reeves. And, John Wick was so successful that it inspired three sequels – and one in the works – since it premiered in 2014. The film follows Wick (Reeves) on a mission of revenge after Russian gangsters kill his beloved beagle named Daisy…who was also a gift from Wick’s late wife before she passed away. Many of us would walk to the ends of the earth for our pets…so we can certainly sympathize with Reeves’s desire for revenge.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

So, this film may not be his most poignant of roles…but it is certainly a favorite! The film centers around a time traveler who is tasked with the decidedly difficult job of helping two bumbling teens pass their high-school history course. And, hilarity ensues, of course. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is truly a must-see for any fan of the buddy comedy genre.

Speed

There are a few films in Keanu Reeves’s movie library that are a must on any list of the actor’s top films. John Wick is one of these, no doubt…as is Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. However, another one of these films is the 1994 smash hit, Speed. The film sees Keanu Reeves as an LAPD officer who must save a bus full of people trapped on a bus set to explode if it drives below 50 miles per hour. What follows is an action-packed two hours as the LAPD officer saves the busload of innocent people. Plus, Speed also stars Sandra Bullock. That’s always a plus!

The Matrix

Finally, The Matrix. The film is another one that must appear on any “best-of” Keanu Reeves list. In this film, Reeves portrays a hacker who goes by the name of Neo. Neo discovers the truth about humanity – that it has been taken over by AI robots. It becomes his job to battle the AI in the imaginary world that all of humankind is living within after the robot’s take-over. Arguably, this is Reeves’s most recognizable role. It went on to spawn multiple sequels. The most recent one of these was just released in 2021.