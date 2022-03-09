‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Says He’s ‘Praying for Ukraine’

Nearly two weeks after Russian military forces began their invasion in Ukraine, 1883 star Tim McGraw took to his social media accounts to share his support for the Ukrainian people during the situation.

“The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking,” Tim McGraw spoke about what’s happening in Ukraine. “Praying for peace as night falls on Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine.”

Russia officially began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. CNN reported at the time that U.S. officials stated that they haven’t seen a convention move like this, nation-state to nation-state, since World War II. “And if it unfolds that way that hereto, we have come to believe that it will, it has every potential to be very, very costly, and very impactful on European security writ large. Perhaps for a long, long time to come.”

In response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin began deploying an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to Europe. President Biden also shared at that time that he’d ordered additional ground and air forces already started in Europe in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania. He further notes that additional U.S. force capabilities may go to Germany.

Reuters reveals the current estimated loss in Ukraine. At least 13,000 people have died in Ukraine during the Russian invasion. There have been 1,800 non-fatal injuries. At least 2.1 million Ukrainians are now homeless and dealing with displacement. And there are at least 1,700 buildings that are completely destroyed.

U.S. Recently Condemns What It Calls ‘Barbaric’ Attack on Children’s Hospital in Ukraine

On Wednesday (March 9th), Reuters reports that the U.S. has condemned the bombing of a children’s hospital in Ukraine amid the fighting. Officials say that a Russian airstrike buried patients under rubble. This was despite a recent ceasefire agreement that was allowing people out of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The media outlet states that the attack at the children’s hospital injured women in labor. It also left children in the wreckage. When asked about the bombing, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Reuters, “Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets.”

However, Russian forces call its invasion of Ukraine a special operation. This so-called operation was in order to disarm Ukraine and remove leaders that it refers to as “neo-Nazis.”

Speaking about the hospital bombing in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, declared “It is horrifying to see the type of the barbaric use of the military to go after innocent civilians in a sovereign country.”

Meanwhile, the U.N. Human Rights body says its monitoring mission is verifying the number of casualties from the airstrike. Spokesperson Liz Throssell shares, “The incident adds to our deep concerns about indiscriminate use of weapons in populated areas. And civilians trapped in active hostilities in numerous areas.”