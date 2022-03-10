2021 Americana Music Awards, Featuring Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett and More, Are Heading to TV

The 2021 Americana Music Awards are headed to TV, and music fans are excited! The 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards will be broadcast on TV when it hits the Circle Network on Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. Central. The ceremony was held at the historic Nashville Ryman Auditorium last fall.

During the September 2021 awards show, some of our favorite names in Americana music; folk music; roots, and country came together to deliver some unforgettable moments. Some of these include amazing performances from greats such as “Flying Over Water” singer Jason Isbell; and “Welcome To Hard Times,” performer Charley Crockett.

The 2021 Americana Music Awards Will Be Hitting National Television Later This Month

During the national airing of the Americana Music Awards on Sunday, March 20, music fans can catch a glimpse of some fine performances; as well as the moment some popular artists accepted awards in a variety of categories.

The big winners of the evening include Americana and folk music superstars Brandi Carlile; Sturgill Simpson; and John Prine who was honored post-humously during the event. The music icon won Song of the Year, for the final song recorded before the singer recorded before his death, “I Remember Everything.”

Charley Crockett and Brandi Carlile Take Home Top Americana Honors

Charley Crockett accepted the Emerging Artist Award during the 2021 Americana Music Awards. During his acceptance speech, Crockett attributed the genre of Americana music for his success.

“For somebody like me and a lot of folks if it wasn’t for Americana we probably wouldn’t get no recognition at all,” the musician explains. “So, this is for everybody that feels that way.”

Americana and country-folk singer, Brandi Carlile won her second Artist of the Year awards during the September ceremony in Nashville. The author, singer, songwriter, and producer accepted the honor in 2019, as well.

“This means so incredibly much to me,” Brandi Carlile says about the win during the event.

“I would’ve meant so much to anybody that would have won because to be Artist of the Year in a year like the one we have all had as a community,” Carlile continues in her acceptance speech.

“There’s weight to it,” the singer adds. Carlile continues on to joke that because of the challenges everyone faced over the previous year, landing the accolade was not an easy task.

“I think it’s profound,” Carlile says during the awards event.

“And I don’t take this for granted,” she adds. “Because it was hard to be an artist this year.”

During the awards show, Brandi Carlile also honored the late, and very great, John Prine. The touching moment came when Carlile teamed up with Amanda Shires, and Margo Price performing a moving rendition of “I Remember Everything.”