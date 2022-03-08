2022 ACM Awards: Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Win Music Event of the Year Award

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde have won an ACM Award tonight, March 7, for their collaboration “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” The popular song took the 2022 ACM Award for Music Event of the Year.

Like some of the other ACM wins, Pearce and McBryde shared the exciting news on the ACM Awards red carpet before the show. In fact, they had just learned they had won seconds before joining the red carpet hosts Elaina Smith and Zuri Hall. As you can imagine, the two country music stars were joyfully talking about the song, their friendship, and their upcoming performance at the 2022 AMC Awards.

The other nominees for Music Event of the Year were Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan for “Buy Dirt,” Chris Young and Kane Brown for “Famous Friends,” Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney for “Half of My Hometown,” and Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Have Both Won ACM Awards Before

This is Carly Pearce’s second straight ACM win in the Music Event of the Year category. In 2021 she won for “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Ashely McBryde has also won in this category before. Her other win comes from a collaboration she did with Miranda Lambert and friends in 2020.

Overall, McBryde now has three ACM Awards wins. She has the chance to win another tonight, though. She’s also been nominated in the Female Artist of the Year category. This is also Pearce’s third win, and she’s also up for more. She’s been nominated for Female Artist of the Year and for Album of the Year, according to The Boot.

Luke Bryan Misses Out On Entertainer Of the Year Award, Too

Music Event of the Year isn’t the only category that country star Luke Bryan missed out on. He also got snubbed in the Entertainer of the Year category at tonight’s award ceremony. In previous years, he’s won the ACM Entertainer of the Year award three times. This year’s nominees for the category include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton.

Bryan had some words of advice for this year’s nominees. “When you’re the reigning Entertainer of the Year, obviously, don’t let it go to your head. And make sure you keep doing good enough shows so you can get nominated again. Which is what I didn’t do,” Bryan said. “When you spend too much time bragging about being Entertainer of the Year you might actually forget to entertain in the year. Because I kinda didn’t entertain like I needed to to get nominated.”

He may not have been nominated for Entertainer of the Year, but there’s hope yet for the country music star. His song with Jordan Davis is nominated in two other categories. This doesn’t include the category that Carly Pearce and Ashely McBryde won.