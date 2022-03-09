2022 ACM Awards: Carly Pearce Talks Her New Connection To Fans

After enduring a difficult few years, country singer Carly Pearce can proudly walk away from the ACM Awards with a Female Artist of the Year trophy! But Pearce said the honesty she brought to her latest project is paying dividends.

Those years inspired her to write her EP 29 and its subsequent full-length version, 29: Written in Stone. She also mourned the death of her longtime producer, mentor, and friend, Busbee. Sadly, he died of a brain tumor in 2019 at the age of 43. Not only that, but the “You Kissed Me First” singer went through a divorce with fellow artist, Michael Ray. The couple wed in 2019 but separated eight months later. Her inspiration for her album drew from the hurt she felt following those two events.

The 31-year-old singer first found a #1 hit in “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” her duet with Lee Brice. The song reached the top of the charts on the same day she filed for divorce from Ray. That song helped her win much acclaim at awards shows. The next year in 2020, she became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

While backstage at the ACM Awards, Carly Pearce told the media that she is finding a deeper, more engaged artist presence onstage.

“I feel like people see me more like a human being than just a singer. And I would truly go through it all again because I feel like I have such a richer purpose in my life,” she reflects.

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Win ‘Music Event of the Year’ At ACM Awards

Carly Pearce also made headlines at the ACM Awards after her duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” won Music Event of the Year. In case you haven’t heard the masterpiece, the song talks about infidelity. It’s told from the perspective of two women who are caught between the same unfaithful man. Pearce found this song as a way to open up her relationship with her fans in peers in a new way. Since infidelity isn’t often discussed intimately in music, fans found themselves drawn to the song.

“I have had people in the industry, fellow artists, fans, come up to me and share their stories of infidelity with me,” she says. Also how this song has made them pull over to the side of the road and start crying the first time they heard it for the first time.”

“It’s a very normal and realistic thing that happens in life,” Pearce continued. “I feel like I know people better because of this song, and because of the subject matter, and because I didn’t shy away from it. And I’m really proud of that.”

At Outsider, we’re proud of how far Carly Pearce has come we well. We can’t wait to see where her career takes her next!