2022 ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood Says Miranda Lambert’s Entertainer of the Year Award Is ‘Long Overdue’

After over two decades in the country music industry, 58 awards circuit wins, and 17 trips to the Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert finally holds the ACM trophy for Entertainer of the Year, and her good friend Carrie Underwood thinks it’s about da*mn time.

“It’s always wonderful when, ‘cuz there are so many incredibly talented women in the genre, and Miranda’s long overdue for winning this award,” Underwood told the press after the show. “So I couldn’t be more proud of her as a sister in this genre of music, in this industry. So yeah, I mean there were a lot of incredible females on stage tonight, and I look forward to more of that happening.”

I love everything about this video ❤️💐Perfect for #InternationalWomensDay too 💪🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/q8kjEZrjEn — Pazzy (@WorldWidePaz) March 8, 2022

What sweet words going into National Women’s Day, right?

When the 38-year-old snagged the prize, she beat out Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton—and Carrie Underwood.

Miranda Lambert also took home the trophy for Video of the Year for her hit Elle King collaboration titled Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).

Overall, the songstress has 37 ACM wins in the books. And that makes her the most decorated artist in the academy’s history. So we’d say she had a great night.

Underwood also celebrated a big win during last night’s ceremony. She and Jason Aldean’s duet If I Didn’t Love You took home the prize for Single of the Year.

Miranda Lambert Wasn’t Present to Accept Her ACM or Thank Carrie Underwood for the Kind Words

Though stars like Carrie Underwood were singing praises for Miranda Lambert’s momentous ACM Award last night, Lambert was nowhere to be seen.

That’s right, after decades of waiting to hear her name called for Entertainer of the Year, Miranda Lambert wasn’t present to accept her trophy. But there was a good reason for her absence.

According to US Weekly, the Tin Man artist committed to appearing at the C2C Festival in Europe this week. So she had to forgo attending the ACM Awards at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. And in lieu of a standard acceptance speech, the singer had to thank her fans virtually.

“I can’t believe I’m not there tonight. I’m in London,” Lambert said during the speech. “This is my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years, so my heart’s a little broken. I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen. Thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years.”