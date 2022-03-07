2022 ACM Awards Celebrates the ‘Gang’s All Here’

The 2022 ACM awards are almost here, and the show is celebrating the fact that the “Gangs all here,” in a new tweet.

“Gang’s all here! [party emoji] With @parmalee, @blancobrown, and @BrookeEdenMusic onstage, you KNOW the #ACMawards is going to be a good time,” the account writes. And while these artists are incredibly exciting, they’re also far from the only major country stars attending and performing at the event.

At a Glance

Parma Lee, Blanco Brown, and Brooke Eden are amongst the many acts to take the stage at the two hour long event.

Dolly Parton will join as a co-host. Kelly Clarkson will do a tribute performance.

This year, the ACM awards will stream on Amazon Prime. It’ll run for two hours without commercials.

The ACM Award Says the ‘Gangs All Here,’ but Many are Most Excited for Dolly Parton

Sure, “the gangs all here.” But this gang is just one of the many to take the stage during the live show, hosted by Amazon Prime. In this case, “the gang” consists of Parma lee, Blanco Brown and Brooke Eden. These artists are amongst the many to perform at the upcoming ACM Awards.

First, the one and only Dolly Parton is a co-host. And she’s getting a huge tribute on the special night. Kelly Clarkson is performing a song for her. Tons of the guests of the event have absolutely gushed about Parton.

“Whether she’s on script or off-script she’s so good at improv,” Maren Morris said. “She just instantly feels like she’s in your living room so that charm and charisma. What we love about her is going to transcend so well and she’s got this in the bag. This is like easy for her I bet.”

“I kind of feel like if you don’t like Dolly something’s wrong with you,” Lainey Wilson joked. “Everything about her, her style, her sense of humor, her personality, incredible businesswoman, heart of gold. I think it’s going to be a really funny show.”

Jason Aldean says that she’s probably the brightest star at the ACM awards.

“Obviously Dolly is an icon, legend. There’s going to be no one in the room that people look up to more than her I’m sure.”

The Awards Have Switched to Prime

As noted earlier, the ACM awards have switched to amazon prime. Some country fans are upset about this, saying that, since they don’t pay for Amazon’s video service, they can’t watch. Others are thrilled with this decision, as it leaves way more room for music and less room for commercials.

You can catch the 2022 Acadamy of Country Music Awards Tomorrow, Monday March 7th. ACM Awards gangs