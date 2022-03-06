2022 ACM Awards Celebrates Lainey Wilson With Sneak Peek of Performance

Up and coming country star Lainey Wilson got some surprising news during what she thought was a normal conference call on Friday. ACM Awards named Lainey Wilson the New Female Artist of the Year! Most nominees will have to wait until tomorrow to find out if they beat out their competitors. However, Lainey Wilson is among the few lucky ones who are getting their “congratulations” ahead of the official ceremony.

What We Know

The ACM Awards named Lainey Wilson “New Female Artist of the Year”

Miranda Lambert, who won the award in 2007, delivered the news

The awards show is celebrating the singer by teasing her performance on the official broadcast

The singer’s track “Things A Man Oughta Know” is also nominated for song of the year

Where to Watch the ACM Awards Lainey Wilson Performance

As ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson will perform on the show’s stage in Las Vegas Monday. The awards show announced on their twitter page how you can tune in, hyping one of their first winners for 2022.

“ACM New Female Artist of the Year @laineywillson is a natural on the #ACMawards stage ❤️ ,” the official ACM Awards account wrote. The tweet makes a nod to Wilson’s track “Things A Man Oughta Know,” adding, “You Oughta tune in Monday on @PrimeVideo to see her performance!”

ACM New Female Artist of the Year @laineywillson is a natural on the #ACMawards stage ❤️ You Oughta tune in Monday on @PrimeVideo to see her performance! pic.twitter.com/IDR5ylmFVZ — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 5, 2022

The ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year, Parker McCollum, will also perform on the Monday night show. Other artists gracing the stage at the show include Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and so many more. It’s certainly a broadcast you don’t want to miss!

The Phone Call That Shocked Lainey Wilson

Wilson received the news of her new award in a very special way. During a conference call, singer-songwriter icon Miranda Lambert hopped on to deliver the message. The ACM Awards shared a clip of the once in a lifetime moment on social media, showing the beautiful moment between the two stars. As soon as Wilson hears the news, her head immediately drops. When her face comes back into frame, it’s clear that she’s fighting tears.

“Holy s—. If there’s anybody who understands the fricken’ blood, sweat and tears, it’s you,” Wilson told Lambert on their call. Miranda Lambert won the award herself in 2007. “I just want to say thank you for paving the damn way for me to be able to have an opportunity like this…,” Wilson continued. “Man, this is the best news I think I’ve ever gotten.”

Lambert was also looking teary eyed after Wilson shared her thanks, clearly happy for the fresher face. “You so deserve it,” Lambert told the singer. “You’re my favorite.”

Lainey Wilson’s journey to this moment certainly hasn’t been an easy one, but she’s soaking in the reward for all of her hard work. Her single, “Things A Man Oughta Know” is also nominated for an award. However, Wilson will have to wait to find out who will win the prize until the official ceremony on Monday night.