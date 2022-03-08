2022 ACM Awards: Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce Named Male and Female Artists of the Year

The news is in! Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce are the 2022 ACM Awards male and female artists of the year!

43-year-old Stapleton finally won the coveted award after being nominated for three years in a row. The Fire Away singer snagged the trophy despite going against Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Wallen, and Thomas Rhett.

A major win for @ChrisStapleton taking home ACM Male Artist of the Year at the #ACMawards! pic.twitter.com/XH7Pw78gvv — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

“This is a dream every minute we get to live this,” Stapleton said during his acceptance speech. “I’m evidence that dreams come true all the time. So thank you, thank you to everybody.”

He also thanked his songwriting wife, Morgane Stapleton, whom he credited for being his “rock.” Then, he gave a shoutout to his six kids who were sitting in the audience.

And his son Waylon got special recognition for celebrating his 13th birthday today.

The ACM awards also gave the singer three other nominations tonight. Besides his win, Stapleton was in the running for Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Carly Pearce Followed Chris Stapleton’s Speech After Winning the ACM Awards’ Female Artist of the Year

Carly Pearce followed up Chris Stapleton’s big win with the 2022 ACM Award for Female Artist of the Year. And the news was a special feat for the singer because she also holds the current CMA Female Artist of the Year title.

Pearce won against Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Maren Morris.

And the title was the second award for the Every Little Thing artist. Before the ceremony even started, she won Music Event of the Year for her collaboration with Ashley McBryde.

A heart-felt win for the #ACMawards‘ @carlypearce — ACM Female Artist of the Year! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GTjLZ1eGB3 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

“I truly don’t know how to put this into words to you,” she said as she jumped on stage. “but this is all I’ve ever wanted to do in the world.”

The singer noted that the past few years of her career have been a dream come true. And the last year “has been the craziest thing in the whole world.”

Pearce also mentioned how “honored” she felt to be named against all of the “females that [she] loves so much.”

And, of course, Pearce thanked all of her country fans.

“You guys have let me tell my truth. And I feel like you’ve found my truth. You’ve found your truth inside of my songs,” she continued. “I wanted you to know that country music is everything to me.”



Carly Pearce was also in the running for Album of the Year and Video of the Year.