2022 ACM Awards: Dolly Parton Promises Show Will Be ‘Wonderful’

Legendary country music star and national treasure Dolly Parton will take the stage tonight to host the 2022 ACM Awards. At 76-years-old, Dolly Parton is going strong as ever and is looking forward to hosting tonight’s (Monday) award ceremony. It’s the 57th edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards show and Parton will be front and center. She will be joined on stage by Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett at the ceremony that features several changes this year. In a video promoting tonight’s ACM Awards, Dolly Parton promises a wonderful show for the fans.

What to Know

Dolly Parton will host the 57th annual ACM Awards show tonight (Monday).

At the age of 76, Parton is the show’s oldest ever host.

Tonight’s show can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Dolly Parton is certainly excited to host this year’s ACM Awards show as you can easily tell from the video. As it often is, Parton’s level of excitement is contagious. While she may be the oldest host in the show’s history, few can match Parton’s energy and likability. Viewers know Parton possesses these two traits in spades and expect to see plenty of them when she is on stage tonight. The country music star says fans can expect a “wonderful” show.

In an interview with Billboard, Dolly Parton speaks on why she accepted the ACM Awards hosting gig.

“I like doing that because I like the audience, and I know that somebody needs to keep the show running, and I feel like I’m OK at that kind of thing,” she says. “I’ve been on stage for all my life and so I’m never scared of that part. You just hope you get your cues. And I’ve also made as much success out of my failures because if I mess up, there’s nothing you can do about it. You don’t break down and cry about it. You just kind of make that part of the show. It’s an honor to be asked to host.”

Dolly Parton Ready For Big Night Hosting ACM Awards

Later in the interview, Parton reveals that she has several costume changes planned for this evening. That’s no surprise to anyone as the “Jolene” singer s considered one of the most fashionable entertainers of all time. The format of this year’s event is a little different than in the past. A switch to Amazon Prime means no commercials during the fast-paced ACM Awards show. Dolly Parton says she’s up to the task.

“With the streaming, no commercials, that’s kind of scary,” she admits. “But the good news is I’m supposed to have five changes of clothes, so hopefully there’s enough entertainment to allow that. I’m depending on my wardrobe people to be very aware of that. So I don’t want to have to go out with the pants on from the last [segment] and a shirt that don’t match for the other one because I didn’t have time to do it. There’s a lot of planning that goes into hosting a show when you’ve got to be on that much and do that many things.”