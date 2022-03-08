2022 ACM Awards: Elvie Shane Reveals Which Artist He Wants To Perform With Most

Country music artist Elvie Shane is at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas. And he was asked a very unique question during a media appearance. If he could perform with anyone dead or alive, then who would it be? Shane’s answer harkens back a sweet memory for a singer and songwriter known for songs like Dang Me and King of the Road. Who was this master of the funny song at times? Elvie Shane offers his answer right here.

Elvie Shane Tips Hat To Roger Miller During ACM Awards Interview

“Dead or alive? Roger Miller because first…it would definitely be Roger Miller if I could perform with anyone dead or alive,” he said. “He was the first CD I ever had. My great-grandmother gave me his greatest hits and taught me three chords on a guitar and sent me on my way. And here I am.”

Elvie Shane chatted it up with Outsider’s Marty Smith on The Marty Smith Podcast about his new album Backslider. But did you know anything about Roger Miller? Well, let’s see what is available about the legendary singer courtesy of his website.

Miller was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and raised in Erick, Okla. His earliest music impressions were made by a guy named Sheb Wooley. Country music fans will remember Wooley for his unique, humorous songs. It was Wooley, who happened to be from Erick and married Miller’s cousin, that introduced Miller to the Grand Ole Opry and other musicians.

He Worked On Writing Songs For Debut Album ‘Backslider’ For Years

Roger Miller would find his way to Nashville and, ultimately, grow into one of the most entertaining singers. He played the guitar and fiddle but was quite lonely as a young man. Miller would become well known for the songs like King of the Road. He would become a star on television and even in Las Vegas.

Well, Elvie Shane is now at the ACM Awards and joining many other stars on Monday night. During his chat with Marty Smith, Elvie Shane said that he worked on songs for Backslider for a couple of years. But he also told Smith that he and a few other writers worked on some personal songs.

But picking those songs led to a type of revelation. Shane said, “If you put this in the right order, it’s kind of like the chronological order of my life. It became kind of a biography piece.”

So, what were they on Backslider? The first part was “The Dazed and Confused Years,” talking about some of his wilder days. Second, songs were from “The Mandy Years” that covered time after meeting his wife, Mandy. Finally, there are “The Nashville Years” as songs about being in Nashville.