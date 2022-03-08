2022 ACM Awards: Gabby Barrett Comes ‘Full Circle’ Performing a Lee Ann Womack Hit

Gabby Barrett performed a Lee Ann Womack classic, I Hope You Dance, at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night. It was in front of the audience gathered at Allegiant Stadium. Gabby Barrett also is one of the co-hosts of the 2022 ACM Awards along with Dolly Parton and Jimmie Allen. She’s an up-and-coming artist indeed. But it was about Lee Ann Womack and her song right there. We get more about Barrett performing the Lee Ann Womack song with some help from The Tennessean.



Gabby Barrett Sings Lee Ann Womack In Front of ACM Crowd

Barrett is the youngest ACM Awards host in history. She said before the show that she was “excited” to perform the No. 1 hit. Barrett called it “one of her favorite songs.”

“I also performed it while competing on American Idol,” Barrett said. “So it’s a full-circle moment coming back to the song [to perform it] as an artist and host on the ACM Awards.”

But Gabby Barrett also is up for Female Artist of the Year honors. Will she win? Well, we’ll have to see in the show. But this nomination follows her 2021 win for New Female Artist of the Year.

Country Music Arist Displays A Giving Heart To St. Jude’s

What’s going on in her life? Well, some pretty rad things for Gabby Barrett. She’s mom to a 14-month-old daughter alongside her husband, Cade Foehner. She also is a top-selling country superstar, too. At 22 years old, that’s quite a lot to handle.

“My daughter’s a good baby who sleeps as well in a tour bus as she does at home,” she says. Good thing. The I Hope singer is going out on the road this summer opening for Jason Aldean.

But there is another side to Gabby Barrett. She is quite philanthropic and grew up close to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. The Good Ones singer supports the work done there. Ironically, she does remember the many donations her parents sent to this organization.

“My parents always donated to St. Jude every month when I was growing up,” Barrett said in an interview with Taste of Country. “I remember the envelopes and the stamps and stuff.” Well, a couple of years ago she visited St. Jude’s. It happened to be around the time she finished third on American Idol.