2022 ACM Awards: Hardy Named Songwriter of the Year

Hardy took home the Songwriter of the Year honor from the 2022 ACM Awards! They were held in Las Vegas on Monday night. He beat out Jesse Frasure, Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley, and Josh Osborne to win it. The 2022 ACM Awards were held in Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium.

This year, Hardy happened to sit down for a chat with Outsider’s Marty Smith on The Marty Smith Podcast. On there, Smith talks with Hardy about the inspiration for his song Give Heaven Some Hell.

Smith shared how the song stirred some thoughts about a late friend of his. Now, they also talk about what was running through Hardy’s mind while writing it. Both men talked about how growing up in Mississippi shaped Hardy’s view of the world. Hardy, who is the Songwriter of the Year ACM Awards winner, also talked about playing baseball.

Country Music Star Released His First EP Back In 2018

Hardy did release his first EP back in 2018. His first album is titled Hixtape Vol.1 and was dropped in 2019. Hardy released a sophomore album titled A Rock back in 2021.

The country music artist has written hit songs for some of the top mainstream country music artists. That does include God’s Country for Blake Shelton. Also, he has penned a couple of hit songs for Florida Georgia Line and even several for Morgan Wallen.

But the fact that Hardy knows what it takes to write songs is amazing. In fact, they have found their way to the top of the country music charts. So, it would not be surprising to see Hardy dominate the charts himself in the coming years.

Hardy Knows How To Pen Some Funny, Clever Songs

Well, he is definitely getting some buzz from critics and fans alike. And it appears that they are all in one voice with their approval of his work.

What about the songs on his releases? Well, they are usually fun, clever, and even tongue-in-cheek at times. Still, it probably rings true that Hardy might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

He remains fun to listen to and does know how to work the country music system. His name will probably be around for a long time to come.

Last August, Hardy got engaged to his girlfriend, Caleigh Ryan. He shared the announcement on his Instagram account. He reportedly popped the question at The Lyric Oxford in Mississippi. That is quite a historic music venue. A good place for a sweet memory for the happy couple.