2022 ACM Awards: Here’s All the Winners That Have Been Announced Ahead of Time

Although the 2022 ACM Awards air live tonight on Amazon Prime, the Academy announced two winners ahead of time this past weekend. And the two winners in question are… Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson! McCollum snagged the New Male Artist of the Year award while Wilson won the New Female Artist of the Year award.

What We Know

Miranda Lambert surprised the two winners with the news during a Zoom call

Both McCollum and Wilson will perform at the live awards show tonight

The rest of the winners will be announced during the live show

The ACM Awards Winners We Know

When Lainey Wilson logged onto a Zoom call on Friday, she didn’t expect to see Miranda Lambert pop on her screen. But her surprise quickly turned to joy and shock when Lambert broke the news that she’d won the New Female Artist of the Year award.

“Holy s—. If there’s anybody who understands the fricken’ blood, sweat, and tears, it’s you,” Wilson said to Lambert. Back in 2007, Miranda Lambert also won the award. This year, Lambert’s up for Female Artist of the Year

“I just want to say thank you for paving the damn way for me to be able to have an opportunity like this,” Wilson continued. “Man, this is the best news I think I’ve ever gotten.”

See the full video from Wilson here, as well as her message to the ACM Awards.

And let’s not forget our New Male Artist of the Year winner, Parker McCollum. When Miranda Lambert delivered the news to him, McCollum’s jaw dropped in hilarious surprise. He sat on his mom’s couch in Fort Worth, Texas, in speechlessness for a moment.

“Are you serious? I’m like getting blurry vision right now,” McCollum said. “Are you joking? You’re dead serious? I won?”

When Lambert said he’s “representing their state,” McCollum replied, “Oh this one’s for Texas, no doubt.” Check out his full reaction to winning the ACM Award here.

ACM Awards Winners We’ll Find Out Tonight

So far, only Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum received the news that they’re ACM Awards winners. So tonight, at 8 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime, we’ll find out the rest of this year’s award winners.

Rolling Stone compiled the full list of categories and nominees here. While McCollum only received a nomination for New Male Artist of the Year, Wilson still has a shot at another ACM title. Her 2021 song “Things a Man Oughta Know” is up for Song of the Year. But she’ll face tough competition like Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers” and “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes.

Lambert, who’s good friends with both Wilson and McCollum, is in the running for quite a few ACM titles herself. She’s up for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year.