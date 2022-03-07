2022 ACM Awards: How, When to Stream the Historic Event

Tonight’s the night, country music fans, when we find out who the big winners are per the Academy of Country Music. Here’s how to stream the 2022 ACM Awards.

At a Glance

The ACM Awards pre-show starts at 7 p.m. EST, while the awards show starts at 8 p.m. EST on Monday, March 7.

You can only stream the show on Amazon Prime, it will not be available on cable.

It’s got an amazing lineup of presenters and performers.

For the First Time, the ACM Awards Exclusively Stream

The 2022 ACM Awards will be the first-ever major awards show to livestream exclusively on an online platform. To our knowledge, there will be no rebroadcasting on cable television.

According to USA Today, if you don’t already subscribe to Amazon Prime, the streamer does offer a 30-day free trial. If you don’t have a smart TV or device to hook up to your TV, you can also watch via your smartphone or computer.

TV Insider also reports that the live stream will run without interruption from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Meaning, no commercial breaks or ads. The show should run continuously, with musical performances interspersed between the presentation of the awards.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, spoke in a statement about the ACM Awards transition to a streaming service.

“On behalf of Prime Video and Amazon, we are thrilled to share this entertaining and immersive country music experience with our customers around the world,” Salke said. “It highlights some of the most fan-centric offerings to honor the very best in country music. From a nonstop, commercial-free awards show streamed live globally for the first time ever, to an interactive red carpet preshow, exclusive Academy of Country Music merchandise, curated Amazon Music content, and more.”

She added, “With world-class musical performances and collaborations lined up for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, we’re excited to showcase the ability of Amazon to create 360-degree fan engagement that not only strengthens the connection between these artists and their fans, but redefines the live entertainment experience for viewers.”

So, Who Will See Perform During the 2022 ACM Awards?

Before we get into the top-tier performers, let’s not forget to mention the spectacular hosts for this evening. Country queen Dolly Parton will preside over the awards show. Already, ACM Awards nominees and performers are gushing over her hosting abilities.

Parton will be joined by last year’s new male and female artists of the year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

As for performers, you can see the full list here. But highlights include Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Jason aldean, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and Walker Hayes. And let’s not forget Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, and Maren Morris.

Tune into the AMC Awards tonight, March 7, at 8 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime.