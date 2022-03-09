2022 ACM Awards: Jason Aldean Says He’ll Always Have a ‘Special Connection’ To Las Vegas After Route 91 Shooting

After spending two years in Nashville amid the COVID-19 pandemic, country music’s prestigious ACM Awards headed back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a night of music and celebrating. However, while artists like HARDY, Morgan Wallen, and Parker McCollum went home celebrating, Jason Aldean was reflective. Although it’s been nearly five years since the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, where Aldean was the headlining artist, the country megastar shared during the awards show that he will always share a “special connection” with the iconic American city.

Jason Aldean shared with the press ahead of Monday night’s ACM Awards, “It’s not quite the way I wanted to be attached to [Las Vegas] by any means, but I do feel a special connection to the city, more so since Route 91.”

That historic October day resulted in the deaths of 60 concertgoers, at the hand of a single gunman identified as Stephen Paddock. In addition, hundreds more concertgoers sustained injuries.

“It’s something we think about a lot,” Jason Aldean added, “and probably always will.”

However, amid the 2022 ACM Awards, he explained, “I’m kind of at peace with everything. I just try to move on and make the best of a bad situation.”

Despite the memories tied to Las Vegas, the country star insisted, “I enjoy coming back here, man. I always have a great time being here.”

Aldean even added that “Some of the highlights of my career happened in this town, and at this particular show,” referring to country music’s annual ACM Awards.

Jason Aldean was Nervous About Presenting at the ACM Awards

As one of country music’s biggest stars, you might assume Jason Aldean has long left stage fright behind. However, despite seeing 31 ACM Award nominations over the years and receiving 14 of those throughout, he’s never once introduced a fellow country star to the stage. Or at least, that was the case until Monday night.

Prior to this year’s ACM Awards, Jason Aldean shared that his small presenting role within the show’s sequence of events brought him far out of his comfort zone.

We’ve seen plenty of our favorite country music stars and industry professionals introduce their colleagues to the stage. However, Jason Aldean admitted he doesn’t ever recall doing so himself. While “I don’t know if you’d necessarily call it presenting,” he began in conversation with The Boot, revealing he’d be setting up an artist to sing, “I think it’s the first time I’ve ever done that.”

At first, the idea may appear simple, however, that’s until he revealed he’d be reading a teleprompter.

“I know you have to read a teleprompter,” Aldean began. But, “If you see me up there squinting, it’s because I can’t see.”

Apparently, Jason Aldean and my father share a similar trait. “I need Lasik,” he admitted. “I’m that guy on my phone with the largest font you can get because I can’t see it anymore.”

Don’t worry Jason. We’re sure the bright spotlights and stage lights don’t help either.