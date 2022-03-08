2022 ACM Awards: Jason Aldean Was ‘Scared’ About Carrie Underwood’s Gravity-Defying Entrance

Following their performance at the 2022 ACM Awards performance, Jason Aldean states he was ‘scared’ about the gravity-defying entrance that Carrie Underwood did.

Taste of Country reports that while backstage in the press room after the ACM Awards performances, Jason Aldean admitted that when he first saw how Carrie Underwood was going to make her entrance, he was a little nervous. “I was scared for her, actually. When we came to rehearsals, I knew she was coming from the ceiling. But I was like, ‘Where’s she sitting?’ And they showed me this little bitty seat. I went to her and said, ‘Man, I’m glad you’re doing this and not me. Because I would have tapped out.’”

Jason Aldean goes on to describe Carrie Underwood as being a trooper for stepping up for the ACM Awards. Meanwhile, Underwood was more excited about the entrance for the performance. “I was like, “I feel good about that!’ I was excited. It’s something I’d never done before. I’m always up for trying new things. Adding a little bit of danger to the performance.”

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s If I Didn’t Love You scored ACM Awards’ Single of the Year.

Carrie Underwood Showed Her Support For ACM Awards’ Co-Host Dolly Parton Prior to the Big Show

Prior to the ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood shared her support for the show’s co-host Dolly Parton. “[Dolly’s] the queen. She’s the woman. The myth. The legend. I’ve had the pleasure of hosting things with her in the past. She’s just funny and charming. And everything you would want her to be.”

Carrie Underwood goes on to praise the ACM Awards hosts, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. “And Gabby and Jimmy, they’re just personalities and just amazing artists and people. I’m excited to see all of them on stage hosting and leading the charge.”

Along with celebrating the ACM Awards hosts, Carrie Underwood just shared her excitement for being at the show in Las Vegas. “I think what excites me most about being at the ACMs this year is that we’re all together. We’re in Vegas! We’re in this gorgeous beautiful giant space. I feel like everybody is just rising to the occasion of filing the space. And I’m just really excited to be part of it. I just expect everybody to bring their a-games to the stadium and just big performances. And obviously celebrating a great year in country music.”

After her performance and scoring the Song of the Year award, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to share her thoughts about this year’s ACM Awards. She went on to write, “What an incredible night! Thanks fans, Jason Aldean, and the ACM Awards! Time to celebrate!”