2022 ACM Awards: Kane Brown Reveals His Dream Collaboration at the Awards Show

Kane Brown is at the 2022 ACM Awards and you know, these artists do love their country music. It’s obvious because they are there in Las Vegas. Sometimes, though, they do share what would be a dream collaboration. Who among the female artists wouldn’t love to collaborate with co-host Dolly Parton? We bet a lot of them would love it. So, who would Kane Brown consider a dream collaboration for him? Let’s take a look.

Kane Brown Talks Collaboration At ACM Awards, Mentions Chris Young

“Aw man, I don’t know you know I’m huge on collaborating,” Brown tells Outsider’s Jacklyn Krol. “So, I guess right now I’d have to say me and Chris [Young]. The Famous Friends we’re nominated for it. But I’m, really excited to see, you know, Jason [Aldean] and Carrie [Underwood] tonight.”

Kane Brown had quite a summer in 2021. See, he had received some grief on Twitter. Why? The Country music singer had an appearance as part of the new ESPN College Gameday crew. It apparently was a bit boring and fans let him have it.

But you could not keep him down after his recognition at the 2021 CMT Awards. So there, Kane Brown received the award for Best Male Video of the Year. That was for his song Worship You. Brown put that award right up along with the Collaborative Video of the Year.

Country Music Artist Had Quite A Year In 2021 With Time Honor

Guess who he shared that one with? Yep. His buddy Chris Young for their song Famous Friends. But did you know that he was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021? It is true indeed.

Now, he was working on getting up and running for his Blessed and Free tour. That tour ran through February 6 where it ended in Las Vegas. Hey, right where he’s spending Monday night at the ACM Awards.

But the music star does use social media as a way to stay connected with his fans. Yes, even with some getting on him for that College Gameday appearance.

Still, he took to Twitter with some kind words about the Time list recognition. Kane Brown said that the title of one of 2021’s Most Influential People is a great honor. Fans flocked to the comments section and showed their support, too.

Last October, he was sharing a message of peace and love with Worldwide Beautiful. That song won an ACM Award for Video of the Year.

But it happened to be a collaboration between songwriters. Among them included Ryan Hurd, Shy Carter, and Jordan Schmidt. They were sitting around and just happened to notice that it was a beautiful day. It acted as an impetus to start putting a song together.