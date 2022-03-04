2022 ACM Awards: Lady A Joins List of Performers

Four-time Academy of Country Music Award-winning group, Lady A once again joins the special list of performers at the ACM Awards!

Fans of the popular awards show found out the big news on March 4 by Prime Video. The ceremony welcomes two-time award winner Tenille Townes to perform on the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show. Fans get to stream the event on March 7 on Prime Video from 7 to 8 p.m. EST.

Not only that, but artists Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson earned the honor of being crowned this year’s New Male and New Female Artist of the Year. 14-time ACM award winner, Miranda Lambert, was the one to surprise the two with the exciting news. The two winners will also perform at this year’s ceremony.

Surprise surprise, Outsiders! Country music icon, Dolly Parton, is going to be hosting this not-to-be-missed event. Last year, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen walked away with the New Female and New Male Artists of the Year awards. Barrett plans to stun the audience with her song, “I Hope You Dance.” However, Allen makes the debut by performing his new single “Down Home.”

While Lady A gets ready for their upcoming ACM Awards performance, Kelly Clarkson prepares a performance of her own. The “American Idol” winner plans to perform “I Will Always Love You,“ which Parton wrote as a tribute to her. However, the song grew in popularity thanks to the late Whitney Houston. This will mark Clarkson’s fifth performance at the award show.

But, the list doesn’t end there, Outsiders. Other confirmed performers include Parton with Kelsea Ballerini, BRELAND featuring Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and many more!

Lady A Performed ‘Like A Lady’ At Last Years ACM Awards

Lady A delivered a sassy performance of their 2021 song during last year’s ACM Awards. This year, fans are dying to know what the band has in store this year.

Lady A performed from the Nashville waterfront, near Nissan Stadium. While the sun began turning in for the evening, the Music City skyline shone behind them. Not only that, but the stage so did their stage did so as well. It looked extra special due to the decorated with poles of shifting and color-changing lights.

“‘Like A Lady’ is all about female empowerment and gives no apologies. However, the band almost didn’t get to perform last year at the awards show. After Luke Bryan texted positive for COVID-19, Lady A became a last-minute addition to the show.

“We’re not afraid to just pivot at any moment,” Scott said in an interview before the show. “What we do is a gift. It’s not a job. It’s a gift, and so we’re just grateful to do it and look forward to doing it again.”