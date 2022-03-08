2022 ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson Reveals Where Her New Trophy Will Go

Lainey Wilson scored big at tonight’s Academy of Country Music Awards. And she’s going to put her new achievement on display next to another cherished memory.

“This sounds terrible,” Wilson told Outsider’s Jacklyn Krol during a virtual red carpet interview. “But I think I might be putting my new ACM trophy next to my dog, puddin’, on the mantle. It’s gonna be sitting right there with puddin’.”

The country songstress nabbed the 2022 ACM Song of the Year award for her chart-topping hit Things a Man Oughta Know. And while doing so, she beat out megastars Morgan Wallen, Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan, Walker Hayes, and Kenny Chesney.



Most of us knew that Lainey Wilson deserved the win. But when she heard her name announced, she was shocked. And after she stepped onto the coveted stage to accept her trophy, she was quick to show appreciation to all the people who helped her throughout her path to stardom.

ACM Song of the Year, what a title! We are honored to award it to “Things A Man Oughta Know” by @laineywilson! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/YStp64tnRV — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

First, she gave a big thanks to her “Lord and Savior.” Then, she gave a shoutout to her label, team, and, of course, her fans.”

“Country radio has supported me so, so much and I’ll tell you what, the country music fans have wrapped their loving arms around me, which is a prayer answered,” she said during her acceptance speech.

Lainey Wilson also took a moment to remind the ACM Awards audience about the meaning of Things a Man Oughta Know.

“This song is about treating people right, and it’s not something that just a man oughta know,” she continued. “It’s something that we all need to know. It’s about the golden rule.”

Lainey Wilson Also Earned the ACM Awards Title of New Female Artist of the Year

The ACM Award for Song of the Year wasn’t Lainey Wilson’s only big win of the night. The Small Town Girl singer also became this year’s New Female Artist of the Year.

However, Wilson knew about the win before she headed to tonight’s Las Vegas ceremony. Miranda Lambert had the honor of announcing the news during a video last week.

“Holy s—. If there’s anybody who understands the fricken’ blood, sweat, and tears, it’s you,” Wilson told Lambert during their chat. “I just want to say thank you for paving the damn way for me to be able to have an opportunity like this… Man, this is the best news I think I’ve ever gotten.”

“I could not be happier… You so deserve it,” Lambert responded. “You’re my favorite, and I love getting to be friends with you.”