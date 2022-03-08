2022 ACM Awards: Luke Bryan Reacts to Entertainer of the Year Snub

Sorry, Luke Bryan fans, but the country singer did not get nominated for ACM Entertainer of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards. However, he might be joking, but Bryan seems to be at peace with the news.

In 2021, Bryan won his third ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy. This winning pretty much made him the champion of the popular awards show. But this year, he offered some advice to the current Entertainer nominees. This included Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton.

“When you’re the reigning Entertainer of the Year, obviously, don’t let it go to your head. And make sure you keep doing good enough shows so you can get nominated again. Which is what I didn’t do,” Bryan said, speaking to Taste of Country Night. “When you spend too much time bragging about being Entertainer of the Year you might actually forget to entertain in the year. Because I kinda didn’t entertain like I needed to to get nominated,” he continued.

Maybe Luke Bryan was being salty about not being nominated for the ACM Awards, maybe he wasn’t. He still had quite the year that deserves recognition. From serving as a judge on “American Idol” to selling out venues during his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, he still has much to be proud of.

Also, the “Most People Are Good” singer is still nominated at Monday night’s awards show. His Jordan Davis collaboration, “Buy Dirt,” is nominated in three categories. Fans get to see the two country singers performing on the show, as well. Now that doesn’t sound like a total loss!

2022 ACM Awards: Here’s All the Winners That Have Been Announced Ahead of Time

Good news, Outsiders! The 2022 ACM Awards air live tonight on Amazon Prime! However, the Academy announced two winners ahead of time this past weekend. And the two winners in question are Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson!

McCollum took home the New Male Artist of the Year award while Wilson got to flaunt the New Female Artist of the Year award.

When Wilson logged onto a Zoom call on Friday, she didn’t expect to see Miranda Lambert pop on her screen. After finding out she won the New Female Artist of the Year award, she broke out in excitement.

“Holy s—. If there’s anybody who understands the freaking blood, sweat, and tears, it’s you,” Wilson said to Lambert, who won the award back in 2007. “I just want to say thank you for paving the damn way for me to be able to have an opportunity like this. Man, this is the best news I think I’ve ever gotten,” Wilson continued.

But, Wilson wasn’t the only winner that day. Miranda Lambert delivered the surprising news to the New Male Artist of the Year winner, Parker McCollum.

“Are you serious? I’m like getting blurry vision right now,” McCollum said after his jaw dropped. “Are you joking? You’re dead serious? I won?”

At Outsiders, we congratulate these lucky winners and can’t wait to see what’s in store for them next! We also can’t wait to stream this exciting event.