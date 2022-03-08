2022 ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert Reacts To Winning Video of the Year Award

If Miranda Lambert shows up to the ACM Awards, then you know that she is taking home some hardware. Like Video of the Year. That’s right, Lambert was able to bring home some gold along with Elle King for their video of the song DRUNK (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).

The last year and a half or so have been great for Miranda Lambert. She is really hitting her stride, has owned her voice and style, and has even done some fun projects that some didn’t see coming. One of the best things that Lambert has given fans is the song, and subsequent video, DRUNK (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home). An anthem that we can all sympathize with after a late night out.

Teaming up Lambert’s voice and style with Elle King was just the best thing that could have happened for the song. The ACM Awards are a big deal and this honor isn’t going to be one that either artist takes lightly. Check out Lambert’s tweet below and see for yourself.

You know that Lambert is all about having fun and enjoying herself. That was clear in the video and fans have been playing the hell out of it. Throw in the vocals of King and the throwback aesthetics of a 1980s wedding and it’s just about perfect.

You know… wedding season is right around the corner and that means parties and receptions and so much more. I have a feeling that this song is going to get some more play as we head into the spring season. Congrats to Miranda Lambert on the win at the ACM Awards.

Miranda Lambert ACM Awards Nominations

Coming into the night, Miranda Lambert knew that the ACM Awards could be a big night for her. Las Vegas, country music, and four nominations for the singer-songwriter. There’s a hope that with three nominations you will at least take home one award. However, nothing is ever guaranteed.

Along with Video of the Year, Lambert was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year. She also earned her 16th nomination for Female Artist of the Year. She ties Reba for the most nominations in that category ever.

So, congrats to Miranda and Elle! What a great honor to have on one of country music’s biggest stages. She’s the only woman in country music with her own bar on Broadway. And she just won another ACM Award. How about that?