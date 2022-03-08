2022 ACM Awards: Morgan Wallen Wins Album of the Year Award for ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Country music star Morgan Wallen is going home with the coveted Album of the Year Award at this year’s ACM Awards show.

That’s right, folks! It’s officially time for the 2022 ACM Awards. If you weren’t able to watch all of the action live on Amazon Prime Video, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered right here on Outsider.

There was some pretty stiff competition for this year’s ACM Album of the Year Award. But in the end, it was country singer Morgan Wallen who is bringing home the hardware thanks to his Dangerous: The Double Album. Wallen was able to beat out some amazing albums from some talented singers in their own right. Also nominated for the award were Carly Pearce’s 29: Written in Stone, Thomas Rhett’s Country Again: Side A, Chris Young’s Famous Friends, and, of course, Miranda Lambert’s The Marfa Tapes.

And ACM Album of the Year goes to… Dangerous: The Double Album by @MorganWallen! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/4AcbMY0Zyf — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

Wallen Wants His Son to Know That He Chased His Dreams

Upon accepting the award on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the 28-year-old says the most important thing in his life right now is his son. Wallen is a dad to his son Indigo Wilder, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend KT Smith. Little Indigo is just a couple of months away from his second birthday.

“When I started this album, I was a kid,” Wallen said in his acceptance speech. “By the time I put it out, I was a father. That’s become more important to me than anything else.”

The “More Than My Hometown” singer wants his son to know that he’s a fighter. And that he had to work hard to bring his dreams to fruition.

“To my son, this album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter,” Wallen said. “And he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality.”

Morgan Wallen Thanks Everyone Who Helped Him Win Album of the Year

There is no denying that Morgan Wallen’s son Indigo is the most important part of his life. But he simply wouldn’t be where he is today without everyone who’s been in his corner. He made sure to give them all a shout-out during his acceptance speech after winning Album of the Year at the ACM Awards.

“I want to say a special thank you to all of the songwriters, producers, and musicians that played on this album. I wish you were standing here next to me now. This project would not be complete without each of them.”

Perhaps at the top of Wallen’s list of people to thank was God, his friends and family, and, of course, his loyal fans.

“I’d also like to thank my good lord and savior Jesus Christ, my family, my friends, my team in Nashville, country radio, and everyone who has shown me grace along the way. Most importantly, I have to address my fans personally and directly: thank you, thank you, thank you!”