2022-acm-awards-nominees-and-performers-gush-over-host-dolly-parton

Dolly Parton is hosting the 2022 ACM Awards and the performers and nominees couldn’t be more thrilled to share a space with the living legend.

Almost all of the artists backstage called Parton a “living legend” or icon.” And rightfully so!

“I don’t know if there’s anybody more made to be in front of a camera more than Dolly Parton,” Luke Bryan said.

Meanwhile, Maren Morris sang Dolly Parton’s praises as a host.

“Whether she’s on script or off-script she’s so good at improv,” Morris said. “She just instantly feels like she’s in your living room so that charm and charisma. What we love about her is going to transcend so well and she’s got this in the bag. This is like easy for her I bet.”

Other Dolly Parton Reactions

Parker McCollum considers Parton to be one of his favorite artists.

“Dolly is one of my all-time favorites of course,” he said. “I’m sure that’s a long list of people that have her up there like that. I love Jimmie, he’s been really good to me since I first met him. I’m a big Gabby Barrett fan.”

The best part of the night is being in the same vicinity as her.

“Getting to be in the same room as Dolly… that’s hard to have a bad day on something like that,” Parker McCollum concluded.

Scotty McCreery said that Parton is “top of the top.” He added, “She’s one of the few true icons that we have left on earth.”

Lainey Wilson called Dolly Parton her “absolute favorite.”

“I kind of feel like if you don’t like Dolly something’s wrong with you,” she joked. “Everything about her, her style, her sense of humor, her personality, incredible businesswoman, heart of gold. I think it’s going to be a really funny show.”

“Obviously Dolly is an icon, legend,” Jason Aldean said. “There’s going to be no one in the room that people look up to more than her I’m sure.”

He added,” You never know what she’s going to say either which might make for good TV.”

The 2022 Academy of Country Awards take place on Monday, March 7 with hosts Dolly Parton, Gabby Barrett, and Jimmie Allen.