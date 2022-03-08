Tenille Townes Reveals What She’s Most Excited For at the 2022 ACM Awards

Tenille Townes was one of just many country music stars at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night in Las Vegas. Can you guess what she was most excited for?

The 2022 ACM Awards are officially here, Outsiders, and it feels like it’s been a long time coming. There’s no denying that the last two years have been a little bit different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it feels like we’re starting to get back to normal. The ACM Awards Show is back in its home of Las Vegas and there is a live audience. With that said, there is still a little bit of a new feeling as well — Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett are hosting the show and for the first time ever, it is being streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

As for Canadian country music singer Tenille Townes, you better believe she was present at the 2022 ACM Awards. Townes was just 17 years old in 2011 when she was nominated for a Canadian Country Music Award for Female Artist of the Year. Not only that, but Townes is no stranger to the ACMs as well. As a matter of fact, she took home two awards back in 2020 for New Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Why Is Tenille Townes So Excited to be at the ACMs?

Tenille Townes may not have been nominated for any awards this year but she is still over the moon excited about being at the ACMs. Outsider’s very own Jacklyn Krol caught up with the 28-year-old star singer at the show.

“Who are you most excited to see here tonight and hopefully rub shoulders with?” Townes was asked.

By the sounds of it, Townes is a little bit of a fangirl of Dolly Parton. But who can blame her? Dolly Parton is one of the most iconic legends in the country music industry and she turns heads everywhere she goes.

“I’m just excited to be somewhere in the same area as Dolly Parton,” Townes admitted. “I mean, to just like be around her bright light and her spirit, I think, I just look up to her so much. So, I’m really looking forward to watching her this evening.”

Meanwhile, Townes wasn’t just at the awards show to catch a glimpse of Dolly Parton. She was also there so she could show support to one of her friends. That would be 29-year-old Lainey Wilson, who ended up taking home an ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year.

“I’m super excited for my friend Lainey Wilson and her win this year,” Townes explained. “I can’t wait to watch her rock out up there tonight.”