2022 ACM Awards: Watch Eric Church’s Incredible 16-Song Medley

They don’t call just anyone Chief and after Monday night’s ACM Awards opening, Eric Church more than demonstrated that he’s earned his iconic title within country music. Eric Church’s near-7 minute performance at the ACM Awards featured a medley of 16 hit songs from “Smoke a Little Smoke” to “Springsteen” and “Mr. Misunderstood” all the way on up to “Heart On Fire” featuring Ashley McBryde. Check it out.

Footage from the ACM Awards captures Eric Church’s fans holding up glasses and dancing during the medley of hits. Simultaneously, Outsiders took to the country star’s comments to share their love and praise for the Chief.

“Every damn song is amazing!!” wrote one of Eric Church’s followers.

Another commented, “This [medley] was awesome! [Entertainer of the Year] in my opinion!” This particular fan saw similar support as a fellow follower wrote, “Eric Church is a genuine entertainer and artist!! I wish he was recognized all he does and his insane talent!!!”

There’s always next year when it comes to the ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year. But, for now, Outsiders should feel free to watch this Eric Church medley on repeat.

Eric Church Shouts Out Morgan Wallen

Unfortunately, Eric Church didn’t go home with any ACM Awards this year. However, his young friend and protege, Morgan Wallen, took home one of the most prestigious awards of the night. After months of hard work and hit single after hit single, Morgan Wallen won his way back into the hearts of fans everywhere. In doing so, he’s also managed to earn the friendship of the Chief himself.

Since establishing their friendship, the pair of country singers have been spotted fishing together, working on music, and even jamming out on stage.

Now, in a recent Twitter post, Eric Church shouted out Morgan Wallen, who previously made a surprise appearance at one of the former’s concerts.

“Hey [Morgan Wallen], this was a good time,” the Chief posted. “We should do it again soon.”

Fans of both Eric Church and Morgan Wallen got behind the post, asking for “surprise” appearances at locations all over the U.S. and even in the UK.

“Just bring it back to Philly,” wrote one of Eric Church’s followers, while another begged, “Feel free to do it at MSG in NYC on May 20th!”

Other fans asked for guest appearances from the young star and ACM Album of the Year winner in St. Louis, Birmingham, and Green Bay, among others.

Needless to say, ACM Award winner or not, Eric Church, not to mention Morgan Wallen, have made some pretty positive impressions on country music fans.