2022 ACM Awards: Why the Ceremony Moved to Amazon

Those who love to tune in to the ACM Awards may be confused about why the ceremony has been moved to Amazon. So, here’s what you need to know:

At a Glance

The Awards Ceremony is making a Switch To Streaming to Bring Fans More Music

The switch to Amazon allows the ACM Awards to run Commercial Free

It’s not just the platform they’re switching up. The ACM Awards are making a lot of changes.

Dolly Parton, Gabby Barrett, and Jimmy Allen Will Host

The show will include performances from Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and many others.

Kelly Clarkson will deliver a tribute to host Dolly Parton.

The ACM Awards Promise More Music and a ‘Big Gigantic Show’

The 57th Academy of Country Music awards won’t be on traditional TV. However, the switch to streaming doesn’t mean it’ll be any less big. In fact, the show is promising that this move will benefit audiences. And it’s changing up a lot more than just platforms.

For instance, instead of a three-hour show, the cut in the commercials allows the show to be a more watchable two hours. While the ACM awards are usually held in GM Grand’s Garden Arenae, this year, they’ll take place in Allegiant Stadium

Dolly Parton, Gabby Barrett, and JImmy Allen are taking on hosting duties. The ACM Awards on Amazon are set to start on Monday, March 7th at 7pm Central Time and will be streamed live in multiple countries.

Additionally, the ACM awards will feature a host of artists including Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Barrett, Lady A, Allen, BRELAND, Kane Brown, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini.

There’ll also be a special tribute to Dolly Perton from Kelly Clarkson. So it’s definitely going to be a night absolutely PACKED with musical performances.

ACM CEO Promises a Return to the ‘Party of the Year’

As the awards approach, Damon Whiteside, CEO of the American Academy of Country Music, has promised a big party of an event.

“Obviously, we’re going big with the stadium and being a little aggressive with it,” Whiteside said according to Sounds Like Nashville. “For our first year back in Vegas, sort of post-COVID return to normal, first year on Amazon and everything, this is the return of the party of the year. Fans are ready for entertainment. We just want to do a big old gigantic show as only we can do.”