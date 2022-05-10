2022 Austin City Limits Festival Lineup: Kacey Musgraves, Billy Strings, and More Set to Perform

For over 20 years, the Austin City Limits Music Festival has delivered a stellar and diverse lineup and this year is no different. The 2022 ACL Festival will have artists for just about every taste. If you’re into country music, bluegrass, pop, EDM, hip hop, or rock, they’ve got you covered with this massive lineup.

Austin City Limits Music Festival released its 2022 lineup earlier today. This year’s headliners include The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, and SZA. However, with six days and eight stages to cover, the ACL Fest has plenty more artists from a variety of genres on deck.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🤠 Tickets on sale TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/Lo072i7sFt pic.twitter.com/JZ0Po4kay6 — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 10, 2022

The Austin City Limits Music Festival takes place in Austin’s Zilker Park over the course of two three-day weekends. The festival’s first wave of music runs from October 7-9. Then, things pick back up the next week with the final leg of the festival running Oct. 14-16. Tickets are on sale now at the ACL Fest website.

Some of the acts on the Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup will be there both weekends. However, others will only be there for one. In the poster above, those who will only be in Austin for one weekend are notated with either W1 or W2.

Outsider Favorites in the Austin City Limits Festival Lineup

More than 80 artists and bands are on the Austin City Limits Festival lineup. As I mentioned above, ACL Fest has something for everyone. However, there are a handful of artists on the bill that we think our fellow Outsiders would enjoy. Even if you’re not heading to Austin this fall, they’re definitely worth checking out if you haven’t yet.

Joshua Ray Walker (Weekend 1)

If you’re looking for some real good Texas-bred country music on the Austin City Limits Festival lineup look no further than Joshua Ray Walker. Inspired by Texas legends like Guy Clark and Billy Joe Shaver as well as 90s country greats, Walker is one of the most underrated country artists from the Lone Star State.

Asleep at the Wheel (Weekend 1)

I’m pretty sure there’s a state law against holding a music festival in Texas without inviting Asleep at the Wheel. If not, there should be. The Texas-based Western Swing band has been on the road and cutting albums for more than fifty years. You really can’t go wrong with the Wheel.

Zach Bryan (Weekend 1)

At this point, I assume that all of our fellow Outsiders are familiar with Zach Bryan. However, if you’re not, he’s got a new album coming later this month and has already released a stack of singles from it. So, now is a great time to dig into his ever-growing catalog.

Billy Strings

Somewhere between psychedelic jam and traditional bluegrass is Billy Strings. We’re big fans of Billy and his band here at Outsider. Personally, I think Billy Strings is the best act on the Austin City Limits Festival lineup this year. His live shows are legendary and his band is tighter than a pair of cheap shoes. Billy and the band will be at ACL Fest for both weekends. If you attend the festival, don’t miss them!