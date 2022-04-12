2022 CMT Awards: Live Updates, Videos and Winners from the Country Music Award Show

Outsider is on location at the 2022 CMT Awards in Nashville, and we are here to keep all country music fans in the loop as the award ceremony goes down. This will be constantly updated during the events, performances, and awards tonight. Follow along!

What to know before the 2022 CMT Awards:

Location: Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium

Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium Time: 8-11 p.m. ET/7-10 p.m. CT

8-11 p.m. ET/7-10 p.m. CT Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Hosts: Kelsea Ballerini (will host from home following a positive Covid test) Kane Brown & Anthony Mackie

Updates (reverse chronological order, updated during the event):

Gabby Barrett sings “Pick Me Up” in a full sequin pantsuit. Girl. Boss.

“I’ve never won nothin’ and had to say anything… I just try to write real country songs” – Parker McCollum said it right.

2021 Winner Dylan Scott takes the stage to present Breakthrough Video of the Year. Just like how the former Master’s Green Jacket winner awards the new winner a green jacket, Scott brought to stage a green beer jacket to award this year’s winner (along with the CMT trophy). Parker McCollum is the lucky winner of the green jacket koozie AND the deserving winner of the Breakthrough Video award.

Priscilla Block has us all at an ex as she belts “This is My Bar.” And with that, we’ll be at Loser’s Bar and Grill. Talk soon.

Mickey Guyton and the Black Pumas have the audience in awe.

The barefoot thing now makes sense: Carrie Underwood does acrobatic aerial silks. And sings. Mid-air.

Carrie Underwood performs “Ghost Story” barefoot

Thomas Rhett and Riley Green share the stage

The rain seems to subside perfectly for Old Dominion to perform “No Hard Feelings.” No bad vibes and no hard feelings in Music City tonight.

Jimmie Allen takes the stage in a full-leather get up to introduce Old Dominion at the Walk of Fame Park

Carly Pearce performs “Diamondback” and doesn’t play it safe for this performance. Literally. There was a lot of fire involved.

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean take the stage after winning Collaborative Video of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You”

Hell yeah, Little Big Town takes the stage…to perform “Hell Yeah”

Parker McCollum performs “To Be Loved By You” chorus

“Never Say Never” from Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson. Never say never, but we will never stop singing this song.

Keith Urban opens the show with ‘Wild Hearts’

6:30 PM: Thirty minutes until the show kicks off and a marriage proposal has already made the night a success.

CMT Music Award Winners

Video of the Year

Presented by:

Nominees:

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Female Video of the Year

Presented by:

Nominees:

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett, “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves, “Justified”

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

Male Video of the Year

Presented by:

Nominees:

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan, “Waves”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Group/Duo Video of the Year :

Presented by:

Nominees:

Brothers Osborne, “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay, “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae, “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee, “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”

Breakthrough Video of the Year : Parker McCollum

Presented by: Dylan Scott (last year’s winner)

Nominees:

Breland, “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion, “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved by You”

Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative Video of the Year: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Presented by: Dennis Quaid

Nominees:

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of my Hometown”

CMT Performance of the Year

Presented by:

Nominees:

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley”

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton, “Hold On”

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY, “I Quit Drinking”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and Breland, “Friendship Train”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland, “Ride Wit Me

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year : Cody Johnson

Nominees:

Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny”

Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta”

Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo”

Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen”

Josh Turner LIVE

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Trending Comeback Song of the Year: Taylor Swift, “Love Story”

Nominees: