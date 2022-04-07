2022 CMT Music Awards: Billy Gibbons, Jimmie Allen and Kacey Musgraves Among Presenters

Outsiders, the next awards show is coming your way. You’ll like this one. Promise. On Thursday, the CMT Music Awards revealed their presenters.

Take a look at this list of country music and assorted entertainment stars (it’s in alphabetical order, not by preference): Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy F. Gibbons, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Joel McHale and Kacey Musgraves, Plus, Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski will join LeAnn Rimes, Dylan Scott and Dennis Quaid.

The CMT Music Awards show is next Monday on CBS, so the program needed to reveal its presenters. People magazine was the first to publish them. You’ll probably notice that there’s a mix of entertainers who will appear in Nashville for the annual show.

Billy Gibbons is one of the CMT Awards presenters. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Country Singers, Actors and TV Personalities Are CMT Presenters This Year

You see the country music stars as CMT presenters. Those are natural choices. Then there are folks like Corddry, who is a comedian from The Daily Show and the cast of Queer Eye. Lautner is known for portraying a werewolf in the Twilight movie franchise. Gibbons is a rocker from ZZ Top. And King is a host of CBS This Morning.

Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie are hosting this year’s CMTs. And that’s a twist in itself. The two of them presented Best Country Album to Chris Stapleton at Sunday’s Grammys. Ballerini makes her living singing country music. Meanwhile, Mackie is Marvel’s newest Captain America.

Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Other than the presenters, the CMT Music Awards also revealed who will perform. The most fascinating collaboration might be between Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas. Guyton is an up-and-coming country star. Black Pumas is a Grammy-nominated soul band from Austin.

Old Dominion will take the stage. So will Carrie Underwood, who won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel album. She performed her new single “Ghost Story” at the Grammys. However, Underwood will be performing from Las Vegas, where she’s currently in the middle of her Reflection residency.

Carrie Underwood (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Judds Will Perform on TV for First Time in 20 Years

You can expect these performers — Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris with husband Ryan Hurd. Plus, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban will sing, too.

Another highlight will be The Judds, who will sing on television for the first time in 20 years. Musgrave, who said the Judds greatly influenced her career, is introducing the mother-daughter group that rocked country music in the 1990s. They’ll sing their 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Plus, up-and-coming artists will take the stage. Those entertainers include Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith. They’ll be featured on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

You can check out the nominees here. Kane Brown leads everyone with four nominations. FYI — fans vote for these awards.

The most compelling award could be music video of the year. The nominees include Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You,” Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi,” Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney’s “half of my hometown,” Luke Combs’ “Forever After All,” Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” and Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never.”