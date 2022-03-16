2022 CMT Music Awards: Here’s Which Artist Racked Up the Most Nominations

The CMT Awards nominations are in. There is one country star who is leading the pack with four impressive nominations this year.

At A Glance

Kane Brown leads the pack with four nominations for the 2022 CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards are entirely voted on by fans.

The show will broadcast live from Nashville on Monday, April 11.

Kane Brown is having a good day today. The country star is nominated for four CMT Music Awards this year, including Video of the Year and and Male Video of the Year. His song “One Mississippi” is nominated for three of these awards, while his performance of “Three Wooden Crosses” is earning attention in the CMT Performance of the Year Category.

The CMT Performance of the Year Category is a new award being introduced this year. These nominations are given to artists who have performed on any CMT digital platform within the last year. Brown’s nomination for “Three Wooden Crosses” is from his 2021 CMT Artists of the Year slot.

Kane Brown is the only nominee with four CMT Awards nominations this year. Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland, and Cody Johnson follow the artist with three nods each. All four performers are competing against one another for the coveted Video of the Year title as well.

Fans are now able to vote for their favorite CMT Awards nominees online.

CMT Awards Nominations

Here are the categories that Kane Brown is nominated for this year. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves, “Justified”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton, “I Bet You Think About Me”

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan, “Waves”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley”

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton, “Hold On”

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY, “I Quit Drinking”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and Breland, “Friendship Train”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland, “Ride Wit Me

What do you think about this year’s nominations? Will Kane Brown sweep the awards? Luckily, we only have less than a month to find out.