2022 CMT Music Awards: How, When To Watch

The big day is almost here! Find out how to watch the CMT Awards here at Outsider. It will be a big night of fun and music. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the next edition of the awards show season is coming. Country Music Television has set up a 3-hour long event in Nashville. The ceremony will honor some of the best in country music.

How to Watch CMT Awards

When: Monday, April 11 at 8 PM EST

Monday, April 11 at 8 PM EST TV: CBS or live stream on Paramount+

CBS or live stream on Paramount+ Host: Kelsea Ballerini

This year for the big celebration, everything gets going on CBS at 8 PM EST. Fans that want to catch the 3-hour long show can also stream on Paramount+ if they would like. This year, the CMT folks are bringing Ballerini back after she cohosted with Kane Brown last year. She seems very excited to have the honor again this year. Anthony Mackie, the Marvel movie star, will join her on the stage.

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie,” the country singer said in a statement. “This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

As for Mackie, the Hollywood star has been waiting to take a role at this year’s awards. He was a presenter last year, but now as a host is taking that to a new level.

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” the actor explained. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

CMT Awards Feature Big Name Nominations

The night should be filled with a lot of fun and a lot of deserving awards. In the Video of the Year category, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney and Luke Combs are all nominated.

Look out for George Strait in the Performance of the Year category. You can never count out the King of Country. His CMT GIANTS performance honoring Charley Pride is nominated. His performance of Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone was wonderful.

It is going to be a big night. A lot of big stars will be there too. With a lot of performers set to take the stage, the show should be a lot of fun to watch. There are three hours of performances, awards, and more. So, tune in on CBS or stream the awards on Paramount+. It all goes down tomorrow night.