2022 CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini Brings the Red Carpet To Her Driveway After Positive COVID Test

Kelsea Ballerini is still taking her CMT Music Awards hosting duties seriously by walking the red carpet, even though she’s quarantined at home with a positive COVID test. She posted a few photos on Instagram of her CMT Awards home setup, complete with a red carpet (actually pink) and a CMT backdrop. She almost fooled me into thinking she was really there, until the next photo shows her taking photos in her driveway.

Ballerini looks stunning for someone who just tested positive for COVID. She wrote in her Instagram caption that she did her makeup herself, and styled a slick white and bejeweled Michael Kors suit. She also posted a fun photo with her dog on the pink carpet, and included a video where she addressed fans. “When you can’t make it to the carpet, so they bring the carpet to you, and it just happens to be in your driveway outside of your garage. Anything’s possible, y’all,” she joked.

According to a statement from CMT, Ballerini is asymptomatic and “remains excited to co-host the show (remotely).” Kane Brown stepped in to host the show alongside Anthony Mackie for the live events. Ballerini was also supposed to perform at the awards show; maybe she’ll give a little concert from her living room if she feels up to it. We also have the full list of performers if you want to look ahead.

Ballerini’s husband, Morgan Evans, also posted his own photo from the red carpet. In his photo, he’s wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and no shoes. Kelsea Ballerini, in all her glam, gives him a double thumbs up. “My kinda carpet,” he captioned his photo on Twitter. If I were hosting the CMT Awards from my house, I wouldn’t be wearing shoes either, so Evans has the right idea.

Kelsea Ballerini Walks Red Carpet at Home, Plus Other Cool Things To Kick Off the Night

Well, just half an hour before the show started, there was a marriage proposal. Take notes, people: the only acceptable proposal is now at the CMT Music Awards. I, for one, won’t accept anything less. Then, Keith Urban opened the show, performing “Wild Hearts,” followed by “Never Say Never” from Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson. Both knockout performances, of course. Later, we have the legendary Judds to look forward to, plus Faith Hill’s return to the CMT Awards.

We’ve seen Parker McCollum, Little Big Town, and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean take the stage; additionally, Carly Pearce and her pyrotechnics. Old Dominion performed from the Walk of Fame Park, and most recently Carrie Underwood took the stage sans shoes to perform “Ghost Story.” I was wondering if the no shoes thing was starting to catch on, but then Carrie took to the air. She performed aerial stunts on silks and sang at the same time. Talk about multitalented. I for one can’t wait to hear the story behind her performance.

Check back to Outsider’s live coverage of the CMT Music Awards for every update.