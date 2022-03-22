2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and More to Perform

The CMT Awards are outdoing themselves this year. Today, they are announcing just 10 of the performers set to take the ceremony stage live in Nashville. Calling this the “first slate of performers,” fans are excited to see a ton of big names on the docket. Check out the list so far!

The Highlights

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are airing live on Monday, April 11th via Paramount+

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cody Johnson are just three performers on the lineup

Kane Brown, holding the most nominations this year, is set to take the stage

Fans can begin voting for their favorite nominees now.

CMT Awards: Performers Lineup

Some talented women in country music are gracing the stage. Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce are all performing their hit songs individually. Kelsea Ballerini leads this list of talented ladies with three nominations for Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are both in the running for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year as well. In addition to these nominated solo acts, Little Big Town will be performing.

There are some big male names in country who are taking the stage as well. Kane Brown, who is nominated for the most CMT Awards this year, is likely going to perform his hit “One Mississippi.” Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell, and Keith Urban are all included in this stacked lineup. It is nice to see both big headliners and up-and-comers together on this big night for country music.

Many of this year’s performers are sharing their excitement for the show on social media. Cody Johnson is grateful to be a nominee as well. “I am so honored to be nominated for 3 #CMTawards – Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year,” he says.

How To Watch The Awards Show

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are happening Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. EST. Happening live in Nashville, performances are set to occur all over Music City. Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie are hosting the big night.

The show will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+. Fans can start a one-week free trial of Paramount+. After the seven days are up, subscribers pay $9.99 per month. Click here for more information and be sure to tune in live for the 2022 CMT Music Awards.