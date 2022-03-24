2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Scratched From Performance Lineup

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards announced the first round of performers for the show, which included Luke Combs. Now, he’s been taken off the performer list after testing positive for COVID-19.

Country Now received a statement from a CMT Music awards spokesperson earlier today. Apparently, Combs was set to pre-record his performance with Kane Brown today, Thursday, March 24. But he couldn’t attend the recording because he’s currently quarantining.

“Unfortunately, Luke Combs won’t be with us tomorrow,” the statement read. “He is quarantined with COVID. He’s bummed to miss seeing everyone!”

Replacing Luke Combs at the CMT Music Awards is Old Dominion. The country group will reportedly join Brown in a scheduled taping later today.

Other CMT performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce. You can also expect to see Brown, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell, and Keith Urban. Little Big Town, Ryan Hurd, and Lainey Wilson will also perform.

Hopefully, Combs will fully recover before the live show on Monday, April 11. The country star received two nominations for Video Of The Year (“Forever After All”) and Male Video Of The Year (“Forever After All”).

Neither Luke Combs nor his wife has said anything yet about testing positive for COVID on social media. According to The Boot, Nicole Combs tested positive back in 2021 and had a pretty difficult time battling the virus. Now, she’s pregnant with her and Combs’ first child.

Make Sure You Tune Into the CMT Music Awards

For the first time, the CMT Music Awards will air on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can also live stream the show on Paramount Plus. It starts at 8 p.m. EST on Monday, April 11.

Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie are set to host. This awards show, unlike others, is completely based on audience votes. Per the CMT Music Awards website, the first round of voting ends Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m. EST. The top nominees from each category will be announced later that day.

Then, on April 11, round two of voting ends. This next cut of nominees will be announced right before the show. Finally, the last round of voting takes place during the live awards show itself. Make sure you cast your votes on social media because they’ll be announced live in Nashville as the night progresses.

At this time, we’re not sure which performers will be playing live on stage at the CMT Music Awards, and which will pre-record their show later today. Either way, it’s sure to be an incredible night with some incredible talent broadcast for all to see and hear. Make sure you cast your votes for your favorite country artists before the voting closes!