2022 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced: See the Full List

The list of 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations is finally here. Keep reading to see the full list of nominees.

Today is a big day for the country music world: The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominees are officially out. With the awards show being broadcasted on Monday April 11, fans only have a few weeks to vote for their favorite artists.

Kane Brown leads the pack with four nominations this year, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year. Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson follow Brown with three nominations under each of their belts.

Carrie Underwood is nominated for Video of the Year with her collaborator, Jason Aldean. Their video for “If I Didn’t Love You” marks Underwood’s 47th CMT nomination. The star remains the most awarded artist in the show’s history with 23 total wins since 2006.

Outsider favorites Parker McCollum and Breland are up for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson are both in the running for this year’s new award, CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year as well. This honor “recognizes artist performances that originated via CMT Digital.”

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominees

Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves, “Justified”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton, “I Bet You Think About Me”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett, “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves, “Justified”

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

More Video Nominations

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan, “Waves”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne, “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay, “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae, “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee, “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Breland, “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion, “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved by You”

Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of my Hometown”

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley”

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton, “Hold On”

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY, “I Quit Drinking”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and Breland, “Friendship Train”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland, “Ride Wit Me

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny”

Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta”

Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo”

Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen”

Josh Turner LIVE

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”