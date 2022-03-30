2022 CMT Music Awards to Spotlight ‘Next Wave’ of Stars With Performances by Breland, Parker McCollum, and More

Breland, Parker McCollum, and Priscilla Block are among those who will be on the 2022 CMT Music Awards “Next Wave” of Stars Stage in Nashville. They will be on the Ram Trucks Side Stage as part of the show that airs live on Monday, April 11, on CBS. This show will be available live and on-demand on the streaming service Paramount+. The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Breland Joins List of 2022 CMT Music Awards Acts on Side Stage

Other acts included are Jessie James Decker, Elvie Shane, and Caitlyn Smith. Block, Breland, McCollum, Shane, and Smith are competing for the 2022 CMT Music Awards “Breakthrough Video of the Year.” As a result, those candidates are joined by first-time nominee Tenille Arts.

However, Arts did perform on last year’s Side Stage. She has a nomination for “Female Video of the Year.” But this stage is known for spotlighting country music’s future superstars. Many did go on and win CMT Music Awards. They include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, and Brothers Osborne. Likewise, they also include Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, and Thomas Rhett.

Moreover, these six artists join previously announced performances and collaborations. These include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, and Miranda Lambert. Others include Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban.

Nominations Are Out For Upcoming Awards Show

Nominations are out for the show already. Kane Brown leads the way with nods. Ballerini, Guyton, and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson follow with three each. Arts, Block, H.E.R., Paul Klein of LANY, McCollum, MacKenzie Porter, Shane, Smith, and Brittney Spencer received their first CMT recognition.

There are 11 total first-time nominees across all categories. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood remains the most decorated artist in CMT history with 23 wins. Underwood is up for two more trophies: her 10th “Video of the Year” win and “Collaborative Video of the Year,” both for her collaboration with Jason Aldean.

Firstly, fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. Secondly, general voting continues until Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m. Eastern. The top finalists for the “Video of the Year” are going to be revealed. Thirdly, CMT will air CMT Music Awards Extended Cut with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content on April 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Additional details on this and CMT Music Awards Week programming are coming up.

Finally, the 2022 CMT Music Awards are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment). Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) is the co-executive producer. In conclusion, Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production.