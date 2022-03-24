2022 Grammys: Chris Stapleton to Take Stage, Second Round of Performers Announced

Country star Chris Stapleton will join the rank of artists performing at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. EST. Stapleton belongs to the second group of 2022 Grammys performers announced. The first group included country stars Brothers Osbourne, as well as Brandi Carlile, BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

In the second group of performers, Variety reports that Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., and Nas will perform in addition to Stapleton. Plus, stars like Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler will perform a series of Stephen Sondheim songs for an In Memoriam performance. Sondheim, a legendary composer, passed away on November 26, 2021.

For this year’s Grammys, Chris Stapleton is in the running for three awards. He could win Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”), Best Country Song (“Cold”), and Best Country Album (“Starting Over”).

But he faces fierce competition from Mickey Guyton, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, and Luke Combs. Not to mention Sturgill Simpson, Brothers Osbourne, and Miranda Lambert. And let’s not forget Walker Hayes, Thomas Rhett, and Maren Morris. Those three country categories are truly anyone’s game.

But Stapleton also comes off a huge win. He secured the Male Artist of the Year Award at the ACMs earlier this month. Stapleton’s wife and two oldest kids attended the ceremony too, celebrating his win. When they announced Stapleton as the winner, his kids jumped out of their seats with excitement.

During his acceptance speech, Chris Stapleton thanked his wife, Morgane, for being his “rock” through everything. He also gave a sweet shoutout to his children, revealing that his son Waylon had turned 13 that day.

What Will Chris Stapleton Perform at the 2022 Grammys?

Now that we know Chris Stapleton will perform at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, what do we think he’ll perform? Hopefully, something from his latest album, “Starting Over.”

Earlier this month, Stapleton released one of those songs, “Joy of My Life,” as a single. Originally written and sung by Jon Fogerty, Stapleton covers the original version with his own twist on it. Stapleton’s other recent single, “You Should Probably Leave,” was also written by Fogerty. And featured on the artist’s 1997 album “Blue Moon Swamp.”

Clearly, Fogerty and Stapleton mix well together. The album as a whole was nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammys, after all. And both singles are making headway on the charts and streaming platforms.

Make sure you check out Chris Stapleton’s version of “Joy of My Life” in the video below. And if you’re able to, see if you can catch Stapleton in person during his All-American Road Show Tour this spring.