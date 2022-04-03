2022 Grammys: How, When to Watch Live, Streaming Options, Full List of Performers

The 2022 Grammy Awards are upon us, and we know you need all the details about how to watch TV’s biggest night of music. The show airs tonight, April 3, with a Premiere Ceremony at 3:30pm and the main event airing at 8pm eastern. There’s a stacked lineup of amazing performers for both the Premiere Ceremony, hosted by LeVar Burton, and the main awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah. This will be Noah’s second year hosting the Grammys.

The show airs live on CBS, with a livestream on Paramount+. The big question, though, is who are the performers? We have the list, and every other detail you need about how to watch this year’s Grammys.

The 2022 Grammys: How to Watch the Premiere Ceremony Performers

Firstly, the Premiere Ceremony will air at 3:30 eastern on CBS. Look for a performance from Allison Russell; her album “Outside Child” is nominated for Best Americana Album. Additionally, violinist Curtis Stewart will perform. He is nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo as well.

First-time nominee Jimmie Allen is performing, and is contending for the Best New Artist award. Ledisi will perform and is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. “Ledisi Sings Nina” is a collection of Nina Simone covers. Also performing: Madison Cunningham, nominated for Best Folk Album, and John Popper of Blues Traveler, nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album. The Grammys nominated Mon Laferte for Best Regional Mexican Music Album and she will perform at the Premiere Ceremony.

Main Grammy Ceremony Performers

There are so many performers on the main Grammy stage tonight at 8pm eastern; fans can look out for Billie Eilish, who also has 7 nominations. Billy Strings also performs. Additionally, Brandi Carlile is back and ready to dominate the Grammys; she’s nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year (twice), Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best American Roots Performance.

BTS will perform as well, and is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Chris Stapleton is set to perform from his LP “Starting Over,” and is up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler will perform a tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

In addition, J Balvin and Maria Becerra will perform; the Grammys nominated Balvin for Best Música Urbana Album. Jon Batiste is taking the stage as the most nominated artist at the Grammys tonight with 11 nods. John Legend will perform of course, as well as Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, and Giveon. Lady Gaga is returning to the stage as well as Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.

Moreover, Olivia Rodrigo is the biggest name in pop music right now; she’ll perform from her album “Sour.” She’s also up for 6 awards this year. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic will also likely take the stage. Silk Sonic is up for 4 awards. Additionally, H.E.R. is up for 8 awards, Brothers Osborne and Carrie Underwood are both up for 2 awards, Maverick City Music is up for 4, and Nas is nominated for 2 awards.

The Foo Fighters planned to perform, but canceled after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Here’s the full list:

Principal Performers

J Balvin with Maria Becerra

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lady Gaga

John Legend

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

Nas

Olivia Rodrigo

Silk Sonic

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Special Segment Performers

Maverick City Music

Aymée Nuviola

Billy Strings

In Memoriam Tribute Performers